Construction lockdown to impact property repairs 

On Monday night, in an attempt to curb rising COVID-19 case numbers and non-compliance across the industry, the Victorian Government announced the shutdown of construction worksites in all restricted areas (metropolitan Melbourne, City of Ballarat, City of Greater Geelong, Surf Coast Shire and Mitchell Shire). The shutdown which commenced at 11:59 pm Monday is expected to last 2 weeks.

Under the new directions, workers are only permitted to attend work premises “to make a site which has or is to be shut down safe and secure, respond to an emergency or to perform urgent and essential work to protect the health and safety of workers or members of the public, or to protect assets and infrastructure”.

There is currently no definition for urgent and essential work with insurers being urged to use a “common sense approach” when determining whether property repairs are essential.

Worksites in Regional Victoria (excluding City of Ballarat, City of Greater Geelong, Surf Coast Shire, and Mitchell Shire) are still permitted to operate however density quotients and restrictions on movement still apply.