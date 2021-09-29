APRA’s intermediated general insurance statistics for June 2021

Memberships
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its bi-annual intermediated general insurance statistics for June 2021

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its bi-annual intermediated general insurance statistics for June 2021.

The statistics have revealed that intermediaries have placed over $29 billion in gross written premium in the 12 months to 30 June 2021. Insurance brokers have placed 50 per cent of premium placed with APRA authorised insurers.

The Intermediated General Insurance Statistics publication provides an overview of intermediated general insurance placed with APRA-authorised general insurers, Lloyd’s underwriters and unauthorised foreign insurers (UFIs).

Business by intermediaries and authorised insurers
Six months ended
Jun 2019 Dec 2019 Jun 2020 Dec 2020 Jun 2021
Intermediated general insurance business
Total premium invoiced in the period
of which:		 11,644 13,703 12,458 15,141 14,124
Business placed with APRA-authorised general insurers ($m) 9,724 11,155 10,240 12,088 11,689
Business placed with Lloyd’s underwriters ($m) 1,293 1,660 1,393 1,995 1,642
Business placed with unauthorised foreign insurers ($m) 626 889 825 1,058 793
Total number of intermediaries
of which:		 1,657 1,667 1,656 1,656 1,666
  Number that placed business with an underwritera
of whichb:		 767 785 785 775 760
      Number that placed business with APRA-authorised
general insurers		 728 742 750 741 728
      Number that placed business with Lloyd’s
underwriters		 270 297 284 299 306
      Number that placed business with unauthorised foreign
insurers		 81 83 88 97 94
    Number that placed business only through
other Australian intermediaries		 24 25 24 33 25
    Number of intermediaries that placed
no business		 866 857 847 848 881
Total premium effectivec in the period
of which:		 12,311 13,009 13,426 14,070
    Business placed with APRA-authorised general insurers ($m) 10,180 10,657 10,815 11,538
    Business placed with Lloyd’s underwriters ($m) 1,370 1,598 1,637 1,743
    Business placed with unauthorised foreign insurers ($m) 761 754 974 789

Copies of the June 2021 Intermediated General Insurance Statistics publication are available on APRA’s website.

