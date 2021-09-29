APRA’s intermediated general insurance statistics for June 2021

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its bi-annual intermediated general insurance statistics for June 2021.

The statistics have revealed that intermediaries have placed over $29 billion in gross written premium in the 12 months to 30 June 2021. Insurance brokers have placed 50 per cent of premium placed with APRA authorised insurers.

The Intermediated General Insurance Statistics publication provides an overview of intermediated general insurance placed with APRA-authorised general insurers, Lloyd’s underwriters and unauthorised foreign insurers (UFIs).

Business by intermediaries and authorised insurers Six months ended Jun 2019 Dec 2019 Jun 2020 Dec 2020 Jun 2021 Intermediated general insurance business Total premium invoiced in the period

of which: 11,644 13,703 12,458 15,141 14,124 Business placed with APRA-authorised general insurers ($m) 9,724 11,155 10,240 12,088 11,689 Business placed with Lloyd’s underwriters ($m) 1,293 1,660 1,393 1,995 1,642 Business placed with unauthorised foreign insurers ($m) 626 889 825 1,058 793 Total number of intermediaries

of which: 1,657 1,667 1,656 1,656 1,666 Number that placed business with an underwritera

of whichb: 767 785 785 775 760 Number that placed business with APRA-authorised

general insurers 728 742 750 741 728 Number that placed business with Lloyd’s

underwriters 270 297 284 299 306 Number that placed business with unauthorised foreign

insurers 81 83 88 97 94 Number that placed business only through

other Australian intermediaries 24 25 24 33 25 Number of intermediaries that placed

no business 866 857 847 848 881 Total premium effectivec in the period

of which: 12,311 13,009 13,426 14,070 Business placed with APRA-authorised general insurers ($m) 10,180 10,657 10,815 11,538 Business placed with Lloyd’s underwriters ($m) 1,370 1,598 1,637 1,743 Business placed with unauthorised foreign insurers ($m) 761 754 974 789

Copies of the June 2021 Intermediated General Insurance Statistics publication are available on APRA’s website.