Mandatory vaccine requirements in Victoria

The Victorian Government announced mandatory vaccine requirements for all authorised workers

Written on 6 October, 2021
Tanaya Das

The Victorian Government has announced mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirements for all authorised workers.

All authorised workers who cannot work from home must have had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by 15 October 2021 and will need to be fully vaccinated by 26 November 2021. The mandate will apply to all workers in Victoria, not just those within Metropolitan Melbourne and restricted LGA’s.

The requirement will not apply to workers who have been issued an exemption by an authorised medical professional. Any NIBA members who are currently using the authorised worker system to complete critical tasks in the office will need to comply with the mandate in order to continue attending their worksite.

Members are encouraged to book their COVID-19 vaccination through their local GP, community pharmacy or state-run vaccination centre. To find a provider and make a booking click here.

