NSW Government on the state’s businesses reopening

The NSW Government has announced the three stages for the state to move out of stay-at-home orders.

Stage 1 – 70 percent full vaccination target reopening starts for fully vaccinated people – expected to be Monday 11 October.

Stage 2 – 80 percent full vaccination target further easing of restrictions for fully vaccinated people – expected to be Monday 25 October.

Stage 3 – Wednesday 1 December further easing of restrictions for everyone whether vaccinated or not.

Businesses have been advised that at 70 percent full vaccination they will be allowed to reopen their business safely, provided all safety guidelines for their industry are followed including:

• COVID-safe check-ins and proof of vaccination will be required for staff and customers

• Physical distancing and density limit of 1 person per 4 square metres for indoor areas

• Employers must continue to allow employees to work from home (where possible)

• Masks for staff and customers indoors, and for hospitality staff outdoors

• Ensure your employees are informed of your safety plan; if they feel unwell they must stay home, get tested, and isolate – even if they are vaccinated.

What you need to know to prepare your business



• Customer proof of vaccination

Options for customers to show proof of vaccination

• Guidance about business rights

How to welcome back customers in a COVID safe way, including vaccination compliance and business obligations

• Vaccinations for your staff

Employers are required to keep workplaces safe and minimise the risk of COVID-19 infection and transmission

• What to do if a COVID-19 case is recorded at your business

Updated advice for testing, isolating, and contact tracing.

Service NSW can help with COVID-19 recovery: You can call 13 77 88 for more information and you can also get free personalised support for your business from a Service NSW Business Concierge.