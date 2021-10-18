Celebrating the commitment to excellence: The 2021 NIBA Awards

The Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Insurance Broker of the Year award recognises a high performing broker in each of the five NIBA regions (NSW/ACT, Qld, SA/NT, Vic/Tas and WA).

Each year, NIBA invites the insurance industry to nominate impressive senior brokers who shine in their professional capacity and the national winner receives a professional development prize valued in the region of $20,000.

Incoming NIBA CEO, Philip Kewin said, “The spirit of celebrating the best in broking remains as strong as ever, and at this years ‘live’ virtual NIBA Awards we will still be recognising the achievements of talented broking professionals who provide extraordinary service to their clients. We invite you to join us in acknowledging the best and brightest in the intermediated insurance industry.”

State/territory recipients of the Broker of the Year title go on to compete for the QBE-sponsored Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Insurance Broker of the Year, a highly prestigious national award that honours the late Stephen Ball and his tremendous contribution to the insurance broking industry, as a former JLT Australia Chairman and NIBA President.

The 2020 Broker of the Year, Shelley Hymas said, “I will be attending the 2021 NIBA Virtual Awards this year to support all of the finalists who have worked extremely hard to gain recognition and to celebrate their success.”

As their prize, the winner of the Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Broker of the year receives a professional development experience tailored to their individual needs. One year on from winning the 2020 Broker of the Year title, Hymas added that the entire awards experience played a significant role in her development as a risk management professional, “As the prize is an investment in one’s own development, I decided to use the funds for a number of growth opportunities focused on broadening my overall skill set, which have played a vital role this year.”

Kewin agreed with her, “Development is integral in the broking profession and at NIBA we will continue to acknowledge brokers who go the extra mile in being trusted advisers for their customers. We are grateful for QBE’s sponsorship and involvement with the annual Broker of the Year awards and the national Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Insurance Broker of the Year.”

This year the winner of the Stephen Ball Memorial Award will be announced via a virtual ceremony on Thursday, 28 October at 4:00 pm AEDT, you can register for the event for free here.