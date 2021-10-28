Grants announced for Tropical Cyclone Seroja impacted small businesses

Western Australian small businesses directly impacted by Tropical Cyclone Seroja can now access grants of up to $25,000 to help with clean up and reinstatement costs to resume operations.

The Small Business Recovery Grants are jointly funded by the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements. Minister for Emergency Management and National Recovery and Resilience, Bridget McKenzie said the small business grants will support continued recovery efforts for disaster-affected communities in 16 local government areas.

“These grants, which are part of the largest recovery commitment package in Western Australia’s history, are a lifeline to those hard-working small business owners, giving them the boost they need to get back up and running so that they can continue to support their local communities,” McKenzie said.

“Getting small businesses back on their feet and operating again is essential to the recovery of the communities that faced significant destruction from Cyclone Seroja.”

WA Minister for Small Business and Emergency Services, Reece Whitby, said that financial assistance to small businesses was an essential step in rebuilding cyclone-hit communities.

“Many local businesses sustained significant damage and cost impacts from cleaning up cyclone-related debris, repairing premises, or replacing tools and stock — not all of which was covered by insurance.”

“We recognise that these businesses, that are at the heart of their communities, need support to meet these costs and get up and running again.”

The grants are being administered by the Small Business Development Corporation and can assist with the following eligible costs:

• materials and additional labour costs to undertake clean-up

• carting away and disposing of damaged goods and material

• payment for tradespeople to conduct safety inspections

• essential repairs to premises and internal fittings

• purchase or lease costs for equipment essential for the immediate resumption of operations

• leasing of temporary premises, and

• replacement of stock which is essential for the immediate resumption of operations.

The Small Business Recovery Grants are in addition to the earlier Small Business Cyclone Seroja Grant Scheme managed by the Small Business Development Corporation. Eligible businesses may also apply for the Small Business Recovery Grant. Applications are now open online here.