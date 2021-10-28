NIBA and ICA strongly urge Australians to consider travel insurance

As Australians look forward to travelling overseas next month onwards, the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) and Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) have strongly urged travel insurance cover.

Travel insurance is available for international travel, and some insurers have introduced cover for various COVID-19 related travel situations to destinations, other than those few that continue to carry a Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory.

NIBA CEO, Dallas Booth said, “Anyone who is unsure of their position, and/or the cover being offered in the market, should contact their insurance broker or if they don’t have one they can find one via the Need-A-Broker website.”

The introduction of COVID-19 cover has not significantly impacted premium costs, and travel insurance remains good value given the benefits it provides travellers if the unexpected happens.

ICA CEO Andrew Hall said, “Australians love to travel, and with more flights taking off and the Australian Government’s travel advisories updated we’re expecting to see the pent-up demand of the last two years turn into a rush to travel overseas in coming months. You can’t leave Australia without a passport, and you shouldn’t leave Australia without travel insurance.”

An increasing number of destinations, including Singapore, the UAE and Thailand, require overseas visitors to have cover for COVID-19 related medical treatment. Travellers should read their policies carefully to make sure it provides cover for their particular circumstances and destinations.

Some insurers are now offering cover for a range of COVID-19 related situations, providing additional protection for travellers if they want or need this as part of their travel insurance.