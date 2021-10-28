NIBA Awards honour professional excellence

Tony Venning of Crucial Insurance & Risk Advisors in Queensland has been named the winner of this year’s QBE sponsored Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Insurance Broker of the Year, while Mitchell Wight of Integral Insurance Services in Victoria was awarded the Vero-sponsored Warren Tickle Memorial Award for Young Professional Broker of the Year.

QBE Australia Pacific Chief Customer Officer, Commercial Lines, Jason Clarke, said, “Tony stood out in an impressive pool of finalists for his skilled customer service, client advocacy and extraordinary commitment to professional excellence.”

“Our industry is highly specialised, and at QBE, we believe its success heavily relies on our ability to partner with brokers who use their skill and expertise to help Australians manage their risk. We’re proud to work with NIBA to recognise and celebrate the best in the business and the invaluable contribution made by brokers to help raise the bar across the industry.”

In congratulating Wight on his win as the Warren Tickle Young Professional of the Year, Anthony Pagano, Vero’s Head of Commercial Intermediaries said: “Mitchell represents the very best of the insurance broking profession. He is a true advocate for his clients, has built a solid reputation for high standards and has a genuine passion for giving back to the community. Mitchell’s personal integrity and genuine approach shone through the program, and we’re excited to provide ongoing support to him and other young brokers across the country.”

“Congratulations Mitchell on an impressive achievement as the 2021 Warren Tickle Memorial Award winner.”

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth said “Each year, when I have the opportunity to judge the Broker of the Year award, I am again reminded of the professionalism, dedication and commitment of our leading insurance brokers across Australia, and that happened again this year. Our finalists are the embodiment of true excellence in insurance broking, and it was a very difficult decision to determine this year’s winner. Sincere congratulations to Tony and to all the finalists.”

“I would also like to pay tribute to the finalists for the Warren Tickle Memorial Award. Again, real role models for the work they do and the support they give to their clients. Congratulations to Mitchell and all the finalists, insurance broking in Australia is in very good hands.”

“NIBA would also like to sincerely thank QBE and Vero for their ongoing sponsorship of the two awards.”

This year, the Lex McKeown Trophy was awarded to Timothy Wedlock, Managing Director at AEI Insurance Brokers. The Lex McKeown Trophy is awarded at the discretion of the NIBA President, in consultation with the NIBA Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

“Tim has been a long-standing NIBA member who has provided outstanding service to the Association and has made a significant contribution to the broking profession”, Booth said.

Wedlock’s career spans more than 30 years in the insurance broking profession. In 1989, he commenced worked as an Account Manager at Australian European Insurance Brokers and in 2006 he founded and became the Principal of Austbrokers AEI Transport Pty Ltd. He is now the Managing Director of the AEI Group incorporating the AEI companies, comprising seven branches across four states (NSW, ACT, Qld and Vic) with 100 employees.

During his career, Wedlock has shown a commitment to studying through the NIBA College, obtaining his Diploma of Financial Services (Insurance Broking) in 2003, his Diploma of Financial Services (Life and Superannuation) in 2005, and his Advanced Diploma of Financial Services (Insurance Broking) in 2008. As a result, he is now a proud QPIB and Fellow of NIBA and ANZIIF.

Booth added, “On behalf of the NIBA Board, I would like to congratulate Tim on being the Lex McKeown Trophy winner for 2021 and thank him for his ongoing commitment to the industry”.

Alongside the broking winners the recipients of the General Insurer of the Year award and Underwriting Agency of the Year award were also announced today.

The 2021 General Insurer of the Year award, which is considered as one of Australia’s most prestigious industry awards for insurers was won by Liberty Specialty Markets.

Booth said, “The General Insurer of the Year award is voted by brokers. Brokers are asked in the annual Broker Market Survey, which is conducted by market research firm Nielsen, a range of questions about their overall experience across a range of important product and service quality criteria. The combination of these results ultimately determines the winner of the General Insurer of the Year.”

The 2021 Underwriting Agency of the Year title was awarded to NTI.

“In 2020, NIBA created the Underwriting Agency of the Year award to acknowledge the fact that brokers deal with several underwriting agencies, or managing general agents, as well as dealing with APRA authorised insurance companies operating in the Australian market.”

“I would like to congratulate both Liberty Specialty Markets and NTI on their awards and thank them for their high level of service and outstanding product quality”, Booth concluded.