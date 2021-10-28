Register Now for ARPC’s Terrorism Risk and Insurance Webinar

Australian Reinsurance Pool Corporation (ARPC) Terrorism Risk and Insurance Webinar will feature highly qualified experts in terrorism risk and insurance, who will identify current and emerging terrorism threats and how to mitigate them.



Sessions and Speakers

Introduction and welcome:

Speaker – Dr Christopher Wallace is CEO, Australian Reinsurance Pool Corporation. Chris is an insurance executive with experience in general insurance, workers compensation, health insurance, medical indemnity and reinsurance.

Chris will provide an update on ARPC and the latest terrorism statistics.

Protection Gap Entities: What are they and why are they essential to terrorism insurance?

Speaker – Paula Jarzabkowski, Professor of Strategic Management, University of Queensland Business School and Bayes Business School, City, University of London. She is an expert in insurance and reinsurance markets, having led international teams studying different aspects of the global industry.

Paula will explain why terrorism Protection Gap Entities (PGEs) differ from extreme weather PGEs, including knowledge and modelling challenges.

An update on the Australian terrorism landscape

Speaker – Dr Derek Bopping was formerly the Deputy Counter-Terrorism Coordinator for the Australian government, leading a team of legal, policy, capability and implementation specialists. In that role, he oversaw implementation of critical pieces of counter-terrorism law including Australia’s High Risk Terrorist Offenders scheme. He is now a Director of Sevenspot Risk Consulting.

Derek will highlight key themes in the Australian national security environment.

An update on the global terrorism landscape

Speaker – Cory Davie is the head of Control Risks, a specialist risk consultancy, for the Australia-Pacific region.

Cory will highlight current and emerging global terrorism trends sourced from Control Risks teams around the world.

Register now at: https://www.cahootlearning.com/webinars/arpc/seminar/11549/ARPCs_Annual_Terrorism_Risk__Insurance_Webinar.html