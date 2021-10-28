Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Convention & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

Register Now for ARPC’s Terrorism Risk and Insurance Webinar

ARPC's Terrorism Risk and Insurance Webinar will feature experts in terrorism risk and insurance, who will identify current and emerging terrorism threats and how to mitigate them

Written on 28 October, 2021
Tanaya Das

Australian Reinsurance Pool Corporation (ARPC) Terrorism Risk and Insurance Webinar will feature highly qualified experts in terrorism risk and insurance, who will identify current and emerging terrorism threats and how to mitigate them.

ARPC's Terrorism Risk and Insurance Webinar will feature experts in terrorism risk and insurance, who will identify current and emerging terrorism threats and how to mitigate them
Sessions and Speakers
Introduction and welcome:

Speaker – Dr Christopher Wallace is CEO, Australian Reinsurance Pool Corporation. Chris is an insurance executive with experience in general insurance, workers compensation, health insurance, medical indemnity and reinsurance.

Chris will provide an update on ARPC and the latest terrorism statistics.

Protection Gap Entities: What are they and why are they essential to terrorism insurance?

Speaker – Paula Jarzabkowski, Professor of Strategic Management, University of Queensland Business School and Bayes Business School, City, University of London. She is an expert in insurance and reinsurance markets, having led international teams studying different aspects of the global industry.

Paula will explain why terrorism Protection Gap Entities (PGEs) differ from extreme weather PGEs, including knowledge and modelling challenges.

An update on the Australian terrorism landscape

Speaker – Dr Derek Bopping was formerly the Deputy Counter-Terrorism Coordinator for the Australian government, leading a team of legal, policy, capability and implementation specialists. In that role, he oversaw implementation of critical pieces of counter-terrorism law including Australia’s High Risk Terrorist Offenders scheme. He is now a Director of Sevenspot Risk Consulting.

Derek will highlight key themes in the Australian national security environment.

An update on the global terrorism landscape

Speaker – Cory Davie is the head of Control Risks, a specialist risk consultancy, for the Australia-Pacific region.

Cory will highlight current and emerging global terrorism trends sourced from Control Risks teams around the world.

Register now at: https://www.cahootlearning.com/webinars/arpc/seminar/11549/ARPCs_Annual_Terrorism_Risk__Insurance_Webinar.html

 

 

Related Articles

News
/
28 October, 2021
NIBA Awards honour professional excellence

Winners of the 2021 NIBA National Awards have been revealed today during a live ceremony

Tanaya Das
News
/
28 October, 2021
ASIC sues former Freedom Insurance director and consultant over sales incentive programs

ASIC has commenced civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against two individuals in relation to sales incentive programs offered by Freedom Insurance Pty Ltd

Tanaya Das
News
/
28 October, 2021
Grants announced for Tropical Cyclone Seroja impacted small businesses

Western Australian small businesses directly impacted by Tropical Cyclone Seroja can now access grants of up to $25,000

Tanaya Das
News
/
28 October, 2021
NSW to introduce decennial liability insurance (DLI) into the Australian market

The NSW Government has announced a specialist Ministerial Advisory Panel to advise on the introduction of decennial liability insurance (DLI) into the Australian market

Tanaya Das