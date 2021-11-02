NIBA Mentoring Program: Supporting professional growth

The insurance broking profession in Australia is facing challenges on several fronts, from the multitude of regulatory reforms to the hard market and the many natural catastrophes to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been an eventful year and intermediaries have been in the thick of things.

During these tumultuous times, a mentor can provide much needed support and advice. The next instalment of NIBA’s illustrious mentorship initiative is returning soon. The 2022 NIBA Mentoring Program will empower young professionals in the industry and each of them will take away valuable lessons through the experience.

The 2021 Warren Tickle Memorial Award winner, Mitchell Wight said, “Being able to lean on and learn from senior mentors has provided me with greater opportunities to further my development within the industry.”

The aim of the NIBA Mentoring Program is to empower young professionals by partnering them with supportive and motivative industry role models. The program provides learning to both mentors and mentees while facilitating some incredible professional connections and friendships between different sectors of the industry.

The Stephen Ball Memorial Award winner, Tony Venning said, “I’ve been fortunate to have a number of different mentors throughout my career. The best mentors have provided guidance and always promoted the concept of exploring the solutions to a problem before raising it. The best mentors also understand that mistakes will always happen, it’s how you respond to them that counts.”

The NIBA Mentoring program is a 12-week program starting in February in major cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth. With sufficient demand, the program will also be offered in Hobart and Darwin. If you wish to participate as a mentor or mentee, contact the NIBA events team mentoring@niba.com.au or phone (02) 9459 4311 to express your interest.