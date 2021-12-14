ASIC announces senior leadership appointments

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced several senior executive and regional appointments
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced several senior executive and regional appointments.
Senior executive appointments
ASIC has revealed the following appointments to the Operations group:
Reporting to Chief Operating Officer, Warren Day, these appointments bring extensive technical expertise and industry experience to ASIC, drawn from the private and public sectors.
“The combined knowledge and experience of Zak, Peter and Nicole will support ASIC to deliver our priorities to achieve a fair, strong and efficient financial system for all Australians,” ASIC Chair Joe Longo said.
“They will help us better identify and seize opportunities to enhance ASIC’s capabilities to work more efficiently and effectively in an environment that supports our people internally and our stakeholders externally,” he added.
Regional appointments
ASIC has also confirmed some new appointments to the roles of Regional Commissioner in New South Wales (NSW), Victoria and Western Australia.
“Our new Regional Commissioners join our current Regional Commissioners to provide leadership locally while contributing nationally to our regulatory and enforcement functions,” Longo said.
“These senior executive and regional appointments enhance the capabilities of the senior leadership team and dedicated team members to deliver on our strategic priorities as outlined in ASIC’s 2021-2025 Corporate Plan, ” he said.