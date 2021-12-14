ASIC announces senior leadership appointments

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced several senior executive and regional appointments.

Senior executive appointments

ASIC has revealed the following appointments to the Operations group:

Zak Hammer as Executive Director, Operations (commencing January 2022);

Peter Dunlop, Chief Financial Officer; and

Nicole Collins, Chief People Officer.

Reporting to Chief Operating Officer, Warren Day, these appointments bring extensive technical expertise and industry experience to ASIC, drawn from the private and public sectors.

“The combined knowledge and experience of Zak, Peter and Nicole will support ASIC to deliver our priorities to achieve a fair, strong and efficient financial system for all Australians,” ASIC Chair Joe Longo said.

“They will help us better identify and seize opportunities to enhance ASIC’s capabilities to work more efficiently and effectively in an environment that supports our people internally and our stakeholders externally,” he added.

Regional appointments

ASIC has also confirmed some new appointments to the roles of Regional Commissioner in New South Wales (NSW), Victoria and Western Australia.

Mark Adams has been appointed as Regional Commissioner for NSW. Mark will take on this role in addition to his existing role as Senior Executive Leader of Strategic Intelligence and Coordinator of ASIC’s Innovation Hub;

John Wallace has been as appointed as Regional Commissioner for Victoria. John will take on this role in addition to his existing role as Senior Executive Leader of Specialist Services.

Rhian Richards has been appointed as Regional Commissioner for Western Australia. Rhian will take on this role in addition to her existing role in the Modernising Business Registers (MBR) program.

“Our new Regional Commissioners join our current Regional Commissioners to provide leadership locally while contributing nationally to our regulatory and enforcement functions,” Longo said.

“These senior executive and regional appointments enhance the capabilities of the senior leadership team and dedicated team members to deliver on our strategic priorities as outlined in ASIC’s 2021-2025 Corporate Plan, ” he said.