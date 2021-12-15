2022 Broker of the Year: Reward an inspiring thought leader

Nominations for the 2022 round of NIBA’s Stephen Ball Memorial Broker of the Year Award are now open and anyone in the industry can nominate a top senior talent in the insurance broking space.

The 2021 Stephen Ball Memorial Award winner Tony Venning elaborated on why he found the entire experience so unique as well as exciting and how it has propelled his career. He said, “The entire award journey opens up new pathways for brokers to extend their professional learning and development. Being named the 2021 Broker of the Year has helped define my personal brand and shined a spotlight of recognition on myself and my company.”

Each year, NIBA celebrates the achievement and contribution of an outstanding member, Broker of the Year Award at state/territory level and the Stephen Ball Memorial Award at national level. Acknowledging the contribution of thought leaders in the profession, the award represents the pinnacle of achievement for the nation’s senior broker community.

Inviting everyone connected to the insurance industry to send in names for the award, Venning added, “For a decade, the Stephen Ball Memorial Award has continued to highlight the unparalleled dedication and celebrates the utmost professionalism of insurance brokers. If you are connected to the insurance industry in any capacity, I urge you to consider taking five minutes to nominate a broker who has been doing a wonderful job of supporting clients through thick and thin.”

Awarded to a professional who has exhibited an outstanding level of professionalism and integrity, the highly prestigious national award began in 2011 in honour of the late Stephen Ball and his tremendous contribution to the insurance broking industry, as a former JLT Australia Chairman and NIBA President.

The winner of the Stephen Ball Memorial Award is selected from five finalists who are chosen as the Broker of the Year in their state/territory: NSW/ACT; Vic/Tas; SA/NT; WA and Qld and is announced during the annual NIBA Convention and receives a professional development prize valued in the region of $20,000.

Entries are assessed by the state/territory judging panel throughout March and April, and finalists are announced at regional events in May and July. All state/territory finalists are eligible for the Stephen Ball Memorial Award. If you are a part of the insurance industry in any capacity and know a broker who is doing a wonderful job looking after the needs of their clients, you are invited to nominate them for the NIBA awards here, it takes just five minutes.