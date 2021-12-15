NIBA CEO reflects on 2021 and looks forward to 2022

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Stay up to date with the latest news and updates, including video content on NIBA TV.
Access the latest media releases issued by NIBA or enquire after a spokesperson.
Advertise with the most influential and trusted voice in the Australian intermediated insurance industry.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's annual Convention or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
NIBA Convention brings the entire insurance industry together to meet, share, learn and celebrate.
Access educational seminars anywhere at any time. The NIBA Event Channel is coming soon...
NIBA represents the interests of insurance brokers to governments, regulators and industry stakeholders.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
As the year draws to a close National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) CEO Philip Kewin looks back at the year that was and forward to 2022.
He said, “It’s been a year of change at NIBA and a busy year for our policy and regulatory team. We had a lot to do in terms of legislative development with all the Royal Commission reforms coming into effect through the year.”
“In addition to providing a number of submissions to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), we have also represented NIBA members on a broad range of issues including building reform, workers’ compensation, emergency services funding and cyber terrorism.”
Kewin added that it was time to reflect on the learnings from the year which was challenging on multiple fronts and look forward to being able to get together with family and friends. He said, “We have navigated a difficult period with resilience and now is the time to celebrate all the good that we have been able to accomplish.”
As the year end approaches, Kewin looks forward to #NIBA2021 in February 2022, “The Convention features a scintillating array of speakers and extensive professional development as well as networking opportunities – I look forward to catching up with many of you in person. Please visit the Convention page on the NIBA website to register for an event that shouldn’t be missed.”
“As the hard insurance market continues, we are focussing our efforts on liaising with regulators and government at the state and federal level to promote the role and value of insurance brokers – Here’s to a better, brighter and healthier 2022 and I wish you happy holidays.”
Nominations for the 2022 round of NIBA’s Stephen Ball Memorial Broker of the Year Award are now open and anyone in the industry can nominate a top senior talent in the insurance broking space
The significant increase in cyber threats to Australian businesses has seen cyber insurance become one of the fastest growing insurance products in the market
APRA has proposed updates to the capital and reporting frameworks for insurance in response to the introduction of AASB 17
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced several senior executive and regional appointments