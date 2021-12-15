NIBA CEO reflects on 2021 and looks forward to 2022

As the year draws to a close National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) CEO Philip Kewin looks back at the year that was and forward to 2022.

He said, “It’s been a year of change at NIBA and a busy year for our policy and regulatory team. We had a lot to do in terms of legislative development with all the Royal Commission reforms coming into effect through the year.”

“In addition to providing a number of submissions to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), we have also represented NIBA members on a broad range of issues including building reform, workers’ compensation, emergency services funding and cyber terrorism.”

Kewin added that it was time to reflect on the learnings from the year which was challenging on multiple fronts and look forward to being able to get together with family and friends. He said, “We have navigated a difficult period with resilience and now is the time to celebrate all the good that we have been able to accomplish.”

As the year end approaches, Kewin looks forward to #NIBA2021 in February 2022, “The Convention features a scintillating array of speakers and extensive professional development as well as networking opportunities – I look forward to catching up with many of you in person. Please visit the Convention page on the NIBA website to register for an event that shouldn’t be missed.”

“As the hard insurance market continues, we are focussing our efforts on liaising with regulators and government at the state and federal level to promote the role and value of insurance brokers – Here’s to a better, brighter and healthier 2022 and I wish you happy holidays.”