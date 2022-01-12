The show must go on – four weeks to go to the 2021.2 NIBA Convention

NIBA is pleased to be hosting the 2021.2 NIBA Convention, starting in four weeks’ time, and spread over three weeks to allow you to attend your local state event and access the full program virtually.

We kick off in Adelaide on Monday 7 February, followed by Melbourne on Tuesday 8 February. We then move to Perth on Monday 14 February and then to Brisbane on Wednesday 16 February. Our finale and Gala Dinner will be held in Sydney on Monday 21 February, rounding off a stellar program.

‘’While we continue to navigate this phase of the pandemic, it’s really important to the NIBA Board and myself that we can offer our members and industry supporters the opportunity to attend this important event’’ said Philip Kewin, NIBA Chief Executive Officer.

‘’I want to reassure our members that the Convention will be conducted in a COVID-19 safe manner. We have designed the program to enable members to come together in person with their colleagues and industry peers at their state-based sessions and access the full program via the virtual platform”, added Kewin.

‘’I encourage all members to register, if they haven’t already done so, as there is a lot to be learnt and gained from this event’’, he added.

Program overview

Adelaide: Monday 7 February 2022

Adelaide Convention Centre, North Terrace, Adelaide from 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm ACDT.

Presentations will include the NIBA President’s address; introducing technology to streamline claims; state of the industry; a panel discussion on the future of the industry; and the 2022 General Insurance Remuneration Review and the Code of Practice.

Melbourne: Tuesday 8 February 2022

Crown Melbourne, 8 Whiteman Street, Southbank from 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm AEST.

Presentations will include the future of financial services regulation; meet the key players in regulation – ASIC, AFCA, and IBCCC; and working practices post COVID-19.

Perth: Monday 14 February 2022

Crown Perth, Great Eastern Highway, Burswood from 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm AWST.

Presentations will include a keynote speech by Dr. Fiona Wood; insurance brokers and the workers’ compensation system; and COVID-19 related business interruption claims and test cases.

Brisbane: Wednesday 16 February 2022

Sofitel Brisbane Central, 249 Turbot Street, Brisbane from 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm AEST.

Presentations will include the insurance for weather-related incidents, including the major risks from an insurance perspective; mitigation and resilience measures for domestic, strata and SME; and the Northern Australia Cyclone reinsurance pool from insurers and brokers perspective.

Sydney: Monday 21 February 2022

International Convention Centre Sydney, 14 Darling Drive, Sydney from 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm AEST.

Presentations will include personal advice versus financial advice – the future of insurance broking and the closing keynote by Chris ‘Boo’ Boucousis.

The Convention will conclude with the QBE Convention Dinner which is set to be a fun-filled night of fantastic surroundings, food, wines, and entertainment that you won’t want to miss.

For the full program and speaker details, and for information on how to register, please visit niba.com.au/convention.

Ticket information

Three ticket package options are available for members:

Ticket package – Option 1: This package includes one face-to-face session in either Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, or Sydney for $195. This offer is available until COB Thursday 20 January 2022.

Ticket package – Option 2: This package includes one face-to-face session and four virtual sessions for $385, or five virtual sessions for $285. This is a $110 discount off the standard member rate. This offer is available until COB Thursday 20 January 2022.

Ticket package – Option 3: We are offering members a rate of $350 per person when they register seven or more delegates as a group booking. The standard non-early rate is $495 per person, so that’s a saving of at least $145 per person and $1,015 for a group booking of seven members! Simply enter the code ‘7PLUS’ when completing the group bookings page. This offer is available until COB Thursday 20 January 2022.

If you have any questions about the Convention, please email nibaconvention@wsm.com.au