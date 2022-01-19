2021.2 NIBA Convention – Early bird tickets closing tomorrow

Be quick to secure your ticket to the 2021.2 NIBA Convention by close of business tomorrow at an early bird price.

”NIBA is offering members three ticketing package options to best suit their attendance preferences”, said NIBA CEO Phil Kewin.

”We have designed the 2021.2 NIBA Convention program to be flexible with the current pandemic situation whilst meeting the needs of our members”, Kewin added.

”Members can either attend one face-to-face session in their home state or attend one face-to-face session and the other four sessions virtually from home or the office. For instance, if you live in Melbourne you could attend the session on Tuesday 8 February and view the other four sessions via the online virtual portal in real-time, or on-demand at a time which suits you”.

”We have a stellar line-up of speakers, and a summary of some of the speakers is included below. I encourage all members to register if they haven’t already done so, as there is a lot to be gained from this event”, he added.

Ticket information

Ticket package – Option 1: This package includes one face-to-face session in either Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, or Sydney for $195.

Ticket package – Option 2: This package includes one face-to-face session and four virtual sessions for $385, or five virtual sessions for $285.

Ticket package – Option 3: We are offering members a rate of $350 per person when they register seven or more delegates as a group booking. The standard non-early rate is $495 per person, so that’s a saving of at least $145 per person and $1.015 for a group booking of seven members! Simply enter the code ‘7PLUS’ when completing the group bookings page.

Program session and speaker highlight

The details of one presentation and speaker from each session are highlighted below. The full program for each session is available at niba.com.au/convention

Melbourne – 8 February 2022

Working practices post COVID-19 – Mark Carter

In light of the past couple of years, several themes have elevated in priority in relation to personal fulfilment, professional success, and what they both may look like.

In business, the emerging economies, including adapted modes, new operating rhythms, and the ongoing nature of hybrid or remote work, a fresh thinking approach is required. Ideas that ensure we can remain connected solve current challenges and continue to build strong relationships with the potential of longevity with our customer and client base.

On a personal front, it’s become more important to value oneself: ensuring to invest time into self-care, mindset, mental and physical wellbeing. Putting on our own oxygen mask so we may turn up as the best version of ourselves or to add value, serve and assist others.

The idea of value, or how to add it, was a trending hashtag, even prior to COVID-19. In this session, Mark will be your guide to help dissect the concept of value to refine, discover, or rediscover, the many facets of value in your life to become authentically, healthily, wholeheartedly you!

Adelaide – 11 February 2022



President’s Address and a new Code of Practice

NIBA President Dianne Phelan will provide her perspective on the current environment and the NIBA strategic priorities. Dianne Phelan and NIBA CEO Philip Kewin will unveil the new Brokers Code of Practice and what this means for Brokers.

State of the Industry – John Trowbridge

This presentation will be based on an independent investigation and report prepared for the ICA last year and will explain concepts of affordability, availability, market failure, and government intervention in insurance markets. It will outline 16 options that are not mutually exclusive for responding to questions of affordability and availability and will discuss the report’s 13 recommendations.

Perth – 14 February 2022

Keynote speaker – Professor Fiona Wood AM

Professor Fiona Wood AM is the Director of the Burns Service of WA and leads teams multi-disciplinary clinical and research teams at Perth Children’s Hospital, Fiona Stanley Hospital, and is the Director of the Fiona Wood Foundation. Fiona and fellow scientist, Marie Stoner, developed and commercialised, ReCell, the ‘spray on skin cells’, with the technique now used worldwide.

Fiona led the Bali Bombing recovery which this year, marks the 20th year since the tragedy occurred. Fiona knows all too well the importance of building a resilient team and how opportunities can arise from adversity.

In the insurance industry, as in health, there is an expectation from the community. People expect high levels of professionalism, integrity, honesty, good information, and processes that are well-governed.

How do we motivate and create a resilient workforce in an uncertain and fast-changing environment? Hear from Fiona and her experiences in creating a team that brings out the leadership potential in every individual. Fiona says, “Motivation – we don’t quite know what it is, but I know it’s contagious”.

Fiona will give her perspectives on how to approach challenges to come up with solutions, how we can learn from the past to move forward and meet community expectations. Fiona’s mantra – “Learn from today to make tomorrow better”.

Brisbane – 16 February 2022

Storms, floods, fires: insurance for weather-related incidents – Stephen McShane

Not all property risks reach the quote stage, making it critical for insurance brokers to effectively engage with underwriters and provide the information necessary to consider the risk.

In this session, Northern Region Technical Property Specialist Stephen McShane will share key tips and pointers to educate brokers on what underwriters look for in a submission. Important details such as timing, history, surveys, risk management, client motivation, and communication will be explored in detail to help insurance brokers present risks with the best possible approach to ensure the best possible outcome for the insured.



Sydney – 21 February 2022

Keynote speaker – Chris ‘Boo’ Boucousis

Chris ‘Boo’ Boucousis is a big believer in keeping your head in the clouds and your feet on the ground. Literally. A former fighter pilot, a business founder, and entrepreneur, Boo will share the lessons he learned in the cockpit and applied in business to always be the best and to dig deep when the going gets tough.

He has personally transferred the skill of turning his jet at Mach 2.0 to his first successful business venture, a humanitarian business turning over $200 million within four years. From building record-setting hotels to the digital transformation of one of the countries most loved brands, Boo continues to apply his fighter pilot mindset to assure success.

Today he defines his success by the success of those he works with. His keys to success? Doing the small things right and never giving up.

He is a bestselling author, executive team coach, and serial entrepreneur, a living, breathing example that you can achieve anything you set your mind to. He is obsessed with turning your daydreams into reality: he blogs, writes, coaches, and mentors all things he calls “deep” performance. The performance philosophy that underpins life-altering consistent success.

If you have any questions about the Convention, please email nibaconvention@wsm.com.au