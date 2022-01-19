Member feedback: draft terms of reference

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA is currently seeking member feedback on the draft terms of reference to inform its submission to Treasury by Friday 28 January
Late last year, the Federal Government released draft terms of reference for the Quality of Advice review.
Building on ASIC’s consultation paper, Promoting access to affordable advice for consumers, the Treasury-led review will predominately focus on issues regarding the affordability and accessibility of advice post the Royal Commission.
In particular, the review will consider how the regulatory framework could better enable the provision of high-quality, accessible, and affordable financial advice. The review will consider a number of important areas for insurance brokers including the concepts of general and personal advice, safe harbour provisions, disclosure requirements, the exemption to the ban on conflicted remuneration for general insurance brokers, and the process by which retail and wholesale clients are defined.
NIBA is currently seeking member feedback on the draft terms of reference to inform its submission to Treasury. Any members who wish to provide feedback can do so by contacting NIBA’s Policy and Research Manager at ahextell@niba.com.au by Friday 28 January.
NIBA has written to the NSW Minister for Finance, Damien Tudehope to discuss the difficulties brokers face when placing risks located in New South Wales with foreign insurers.
New reforms agreed to by Commonwealth and state treasurers to allow automatic recognition of occupational licences nationwide
The Australian Government has today announced it is providing $88.1 million to extend and scale up funding for critical research into bushfires and natural hazards.
The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell has announced an inquiry into insurance affordability and availability.