‘The highest accolade in the industry’

An ‘unrivalled platform’ for raising your profile. The ‘highest accolade’ in our industry. A ‘mark of integrity’. These are just some of the sentiments expressed by previous winners of NIBA’s Stephen Ball Broker of the Year and the Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year awards.

Mitch Wight, the 2021 Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year winner agrees. “As I went through the process, I had no preconceptions and didn’t think for a moment I’d win in Victoria, let alone the national Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year award. It was pretty surreal.”

A Senior Broking Executive at Integral Insurance Services in Geelong, Mitch said the recognition reflects client confidence in being ‘trusted professionals’. “It adds to our integrity; I was very humbled to receive the award, but it’s not a reflection just of me as an individual, but more our team and our culture, and the way we go about things.”

“Now, at the age of 31, I’m in a position where I’m mentoring other team members and contributing to their development. As I see the way they’re progressing, I’d have no hesitation nominating them in the future.”

The 2019 Stephen Ball Broker of the Year, Clear Insurance’s Lisa Carter has used the recognition from her award to amplify the role of women in the industry. “I’m a mum of three girls and the eldest of four sisters.

I’m passionate about improving gender balance in our industry and challenging the status quo from transactional broking to specific risk advice.”

“A lot of great women don’t have the confidence to step up into a client-facing or management role, but I think we bring something extra to the client relationship as we are genetically nurturers and carers. Having said that, I have fantastic male colleagues in the industry and have also been mostly mentored and championed by men.”

“If you love what you do, you shouldn’t be afraid to put your hand up and be recognised. I think a key aspect of going through this process is that you need to be ready to give back to the industry and help create the future generation of advisers.”

Do you know an outstanding insurance broking professional?

Submit your nomination to the 2022 NIBA Awards by completing the online form by Friday 28 February 2022.