2022 NIBA Awards – a mark of integrity

With the 2022 awards now open for nomination, there is a clear consensus among recent winners. If you have the opportunity to participate, grab it with both hands!

Tony Venning, the winner of the 2021 Stephen Ball Broker of the Year award couldn’t agree more and has described the award as the most prestigious honour in the industry.

”The nomination was a great way to reflect how the business was ‘punching above its weight”, said Tony, Managing Director of Crucial Insurance and Risk Advisors.

”We have a team of seven, with a base on the Sunshine Coast, but have clients across Australia, including listed companies. Being such a small team, it was a massive commitment to go through the process.”, he added.

Two of us did it – our account manager Alishia Oliver also won the Queensland Young Broker of the Year award. The

feedback and recognition have gone a long way in adding to our credentials when we compete against larger brokers.”



In 2018, Austbrokers ABS Divisional Manager SME Schemes and Affinity, Craig Anderson took out the Warren Tickle Young

Broker of the Year award. “I’d been in the industry about 15 years, but having seen the calibre of people put up for these things, I didn’t think I was at that level. Going through the process was my first real indication that I was on the right track”, said Craig Anderson.

”The feedback from clients alone made it all very worthwhile. I couldn’t recommend taking part enough”, he added.

Also the Chair of NIBA’s NSW Young Professionals Committee, Craig said the nomination gave him confidence that he was an emerging leader. “I jumped at the chance to manage people and I now have a team of nine. It’s great to have such a good young team of brokers to mentor and train and work alongside.”