Leadership sponsorships are available for NIBA members

Women & Leadership Australia is currently offering professional development scholarships for women in the finance industry

Written on 2 February, 2022
Wendy Martin

Scholarships of $1,000 – $5,000 per person are available for women in the finance industry

Women & Leadership Australia (WLA) is currently offering professional development scholarships for NIBA members. The purpose of the scholarships is to help women progress into leadership roles across the finance sector. The scholarships consist of four leadership development courses.

To apply for a scholarship, simply go to www.wla.edu.au/finance and submit the online form by 18 March 2022.

