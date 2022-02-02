NIBA2021: Spotlight on Adelaide

NIBA President’s address

The Adelaide session will commence with NIBA’s President, Dianne Phelan who will give her perspectives on the current broking environment and the future of the industry.

Introducing technology to streamline claims

The session will then feature an overview of the evolution of technology in claims handling by Jake Carter from Sedgwick. His presentation will particularly focus on how technology is evolving as we move into the post-COVID-19 world.

State of the Industry 2021

This presentation will be based on an independent investigation and report prepared for the ICA last year and will explain concepts of affordability, availability, market failure, and government intervention in insurance markets.

Panel discussion on the State of the Industry

The session will then include a robust discussion with John Trowbridge, Andrew Hall, and Dallas Booth about the current conditions in the market, what are driving these conditions, and what the solutions are for the future.

2022 General Insurance Remuneration Review and the Code of Practice

Dianne Phelan and Phil Kewin will then give an overview of the Quality of Advice review, which incorporates the Remuneration Review, and will also preview the new Insurance Brokers Code of Practice.