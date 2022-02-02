NIBA2021: Spotlight on Adelaide

NIBA President's address, hard-hitting analysis of the state of the industry, and a preview of the new Code of Practice make this a session you can’t miss! The session will also be followed by face-to-face engagement with leading insurers, underwriters, and educators.
|The 2021.2 NIBA Convention is commencing next week, but it’s not too late to secure your tickets.
Spotlight on Adelaide: session preview
Despite all the current challenges, it’s time to come together again. The 2021.2 NIBA Convention will be held in Adelaide on Friday 11 February and is set to be an outstanding event.
NIBA President’s address
Introducing technology to streamline claims
State of the Industry 2021
Panel discussion on the State of the Industry
2022 General Insurance Remuneration Review and the Code of Practice
Network face-to-face with leading insurers, underwriters, and educators
You will also have an opportunity to attend the exhibition hall where you can network face-to-face with your fellow brokers, insurers, underwriters, and educators.
Register now to secure your ticket to this must-see session!