#NIBA2021: Spotlight on Adelaide

NIBA President's address, hard-hitting analysis of the state of the industry, and a preview of the new Code of Practice make this a session you can’t miss! The session will also be followed by face-to-face engagement with leading insurers, underwriters, and educators.

Written on 2 February, 2022
Wendy Martin
The 2021.2 NIBA Convention is commencing next week, but it’s not too late to secure your tickets.

Spotlight on Adelaide: session preview
Despite all the current challenges, it’s time to come together again. The 2021.2 NIBA Convention will be held in Adelaide on Friday 11 February and is set to be an outstanding event.

NIBA President’s address
The Adelaide session will commence with NIBA’s President, Dianne Phelan who will give her perspectives on the current broking environment and the future of the industry.

Introducing technology to streamline claims
The session will then feature an overview of the evolution of technology in claims handling by Jake Carter from Sedgwick. His presentation will particularly focus on how technology is evolving as we move into the post-COVID-19 world.

State of the Industry 2021
This presentation will be based on an independent investigation and report prepared for the ICA last year and will explain concepts of affordability, availability, market failure, and government intervention in insurance markets.

Panel discussion on the State of the Industry
The session will then include a robust discussion with John Trowbridge, Andrew Hall, and Dallas Booth about the current conditions in the market, what are driving these conditions, and what the solutions are for the future.

2022 General Insurance Remuneration Review and the Code of Practice
Dianne Phelan and Phil Kewin will then give an overview of the Quality of Advice review, which incorporates the Remuneration Review, and will also preview the new Insurance Brokers Code of Practice.

Network face-to-face with leading insurers, underwriters, and educators
You will also have an opportunity to attend the exhibition hall where you can network face-to-face with your fellow brokers, insurers, underwriters, and educators.

Register now to secure your ticket to this must-see session!

 

 

