2021.2 NIBA Convention – Day 1 highlights

The 2021.2 NIBA five-day hybrid Convention kicked off yesterday with a stellar afternoon at Crown Melbourne.

A key theme of the session, which was MCed by public speaking coach, Jordana Borensztajn, was the future of financial services regulation.

Dr. Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Insurers, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Emma Curtis, Lead Ombudsman Insurance at the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA), and Oscar Shub, Chairperson, Insurance Brokers Code Compliance Committee (IBCCC) came together to share their viewpoints on the current compliance and regulatory environment.

Dr. Bollen confirmed that ASIC and APRA are taking a keen interest in the outcome of business interruption test cases, but said it was regrettable that policies weren’t drafted well enough in the first place to be clear on whether or not they covered pandemics.

“We expect brokers and insurers to proactively contact their clients, help them understand the situation, and to make a claim, if appropriate”, Dr. Bollen said.

“We don’t want to see any further delays to the resolution of these business interruption claims”, he added

Dr Bollen re-emphasised that the consumer is now firmly in the centre of the insurance process. “Today, the law puts consumers at the centre. The law has changed, and expectations have increased”, he added.

Brokers warned: ‘Adverse influences can be drawn about the absence of records’

AFCA’s Emma Curtis shared insights into insurance disputes, and described its role as a ‘circuit breaker’ in the dispute process.

Almost 70,000 complaints are received by AFCA per year, with 23% of complaints being about general insurance – claim outcomes and processes being the main areas of concern. Insurance brokers were the subject of around 310 complaints in 2020-21, with 29% of complaints being found in favour of the complainant.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, professional indemnity insurance accounted for the majority of complaints (53%), while small business/farm insurance accounted for 17%.

Curtis advised brokers to ensure detailed records are kept.

“We often find broker records are limited, scant or non-existent,” she said, “and brokers then have to rely on notes based on recollections of something that happened in the past”, Ms Curtis said.

“It’s absolutely in your interest to have contemporaneous records to substantiate your position”.

“There’s a risk-averse inference that can be drawn about the absence of records when there are different versions of events’’, she added.

Oscar Shub, the new chair of the IBCCC, asked brokers to embrace a cultural change regarding self-reporting to help minimise breach complaints.

Shub shared Breach and Complaints Data from 2020, which showed 3,328 code breaches, around half of which concerned buying insurance.

However, less than half of code subscribers self-reported code breaches – something Shub wants to change.

“There is a general culture in believing it is better to not self-report, as you don’t want to get yourself a bad name,” he said.

“The view the IBCCC is that if brokers are not self-reporting very much or anything at all, then they probably have got complaints and breaches. We really want to change that culture and for people to learn from the complaints which other people may experience’’, he added.

‘Allow employees to disconnect after hours’ advises workplace expert

A key challenge for many businesses over the coming months is establishing effective COVID-19 working practices, and David Thompson, Principal, Hunt & Hunt Lawyers dissected the key things businesses need to get right when establishing workplaces that will work for employees during and post COVID-19.

Thompson shared statistics from PWC which showed that while 60% of business never or rarely want employees to work from home, 85% of employees do want to continue having some regular flexibility.

“The predictions for 2022 are pretty dire for large-scale resignations and there’s a well-publicised labour shortage,” said Thompson.

“You need to be ready for resignations and for greater competition for staff.”

The brilliant Mark Carter, an experienced global learning and development pro, from Igniting Human Potential, presented an immersive, cinematic experience that served as a fantastic pep talk to everyone who watched in person and online. It underlined the value we each have, the value we can bring to the industry, as well as the elements that clients truly value. Most importantly, it focused on how we can get maximum value from ourselves. It’s one that you simply have to watch!

