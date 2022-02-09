NIBA2021: Spotlight on Perth

On Monday 14 February, NIBA will be hosting the third session of the 2021.2 NIBA Convention in Perth. We have an outstanding lineup of speakers, and if you haven’t registered as yet please be sure to do so – it’s an event not to be missed!

Below is an overview of the program from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm:

Keynote speaker – Professionalism + Resilience = Opportunity – Dr. Fiona Wood

Insurance brokers and workers’ compensation system – Chris White, Workcover WA, Chief Executive Officer; Rebecca Harris, Workcover WA, General Manager; Ian Maybury, Lockton, National Manager; Clint Jeuring, EBM, Regional Director

COVID-19 related business interruption claims and test cases – Adam Squire, Head of Claims, Gallagher and Ken Wise, Managing Principal, Marsh

Full details are available on the 2021.2 NIBA Convention page.

Networking event for NIBA members: Monday 14 February

NIBA is offering all WA members the opportunity to attend a networking and exhibition event on Monday 14 February from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm at the Crown Perth, Great Eastern Highway, Burswood

This is a unique opportunity to not only connect with your broking colleagues, but also meet face-to-face with insurers, underwriters, and the broader industry as well.

Representatives from over 35 companies will be in attendance, so it’s an event not to be missed. The full list of companies attending is available on the 2021.2 NIBA Convention page.

This event is complimentary when you register for the Perth session of the 2021.2 NIBA Convention.