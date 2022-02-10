Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Convention & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

Government introduces cyclone reinsurance legislation

The Federal Government this week introduced legislation to establish a reinsurance pool for cyclone and related flood damage in northern Australia.

Written on 10 February, 2022
Allyssa Hextell

The Federal Government this week introduced legislation to establish a reinsurance pool for cyclone and related flood damage in northern Australia.

The pool which is expected to commence from 1 July 2022, will be administered by the Australian Reinsurance Pool Corporation and backed by a $10 billion Government guarantee.

The pool is expected to provide relief for up to 880,000 residential, strata and small business properties across northern Australia. In a statement provided by the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, it is estimated that homeowners with the most acute cost pressures could benefit from a discount of up to 46 per cent off the premium. Strata properties and SMEs were expected to receive discounts of up to 58 per cent and 34 per cent respectively.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the establishment of a reinsurance pool would deliver on the Government’s commitment to maximising northern Australia’s potential and to ensure Australians in cyclone-prone areas have access to affordable insurance. “This is about making northern Australia even more resilient and liveable,” the Prime Minister said.

The legislation takes into account feedback provided by industry groups, including NIBA, throughout the consultation and design process with several key changes introduced in light of concerns raised over the draft exposure legislation.

The final proposed legislation addresses many of the concerns raised by NIBA in its submission including:

  • increasing the threshold for commercial state building from more than 20% commercial to more than 50% commercial.
  • increasing the sum insured limit for commercial state buildings to $5 million in line with other commercial buildings.
  • a commitment to review the pool after 12 months to consider properties not addressed by the legislation.

Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar said “The Government has committed to expanding the pool to provide coverage for small business marine property insurance from 1 July 2023. We have also made adjustments to ensure that more strata properties will benefit from the pool,” Minister Sukkar said.

Importantly, the government has already tasked the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC) to undertake price monitoring, to ensure savings realised by the pool are passed on to policyholders.

Related Articles

Government
/
19 January, 2022
Member feedback: draft terms of reference

NIBA is currently seeking member feedback on the draft terms of reference to inform its submission to Treasury by Friday 28 January

Wendy Martin
Government
/
1 September, 2021
NIBA writes to Minister on broker ESL issues

NIBA has written to the NSW Minister for Finance, Damien Tudehope to discuss the difficulties brokers face when placing risks located in New South Wales with foreign insurers.

Allyssa Hextell
Government
/
19 August, 2020
Nationwide red-tape reduction announced

New reforms agreed to by Commonwealth and state treasurers to allow automatic recognition of occupational licences nationwide

Allyssa Hextell
Government
/
29 July, 2020
New world-class disaster research centre announced

The Australian Government has today announced it is providing $88.1 million to extend and scale up funding for critical research into bushfires and natural hazards.

Allyssa Hextell