NIBA2021: Spotlight on Sydney

On Monday 21 February, NIBA will be hosting the final session of the 2021.2 NIBA Convention in Sydney. We have an outstanding lineup of speakers, and if you haven’t registered as yet please be sure to do so – it’s an event not to be missed!

Below is an overview of the program from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm:

Closing keynote speaker – Christian ‘Boo’ Boucousis

Watch the following video from Christian ”Boo” Boucousis about this presentation on how to achieve a fighter pilot mindset to unlock your resilience and achieve the same success rate as a fighter pilot.

Personal advice versus financial advice: The Future of Insurance Broking – Mark Radford, Dianne Phelan and Tim Wedlock

Convention closing address: Phil Kewin, NIBA CEO

Full details are available on the 2021.2 NIBA Convention page.

Networking event for NIBA members: Monday 21 February 3:00 pm – 5:30 pm

NIBA is offering all NSW members the opportunity to attend a networking and exhibition event on Monday 21 February from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm at the International Convention Centre, Sydney

Representatives from over 35 companies will be in attendance. This is a unique opportunity to not only connect with your broking colleagues, but also meet face-to-face with insurers, underwriters, and the broader industry as well.

The full list of companies attending is available on the 2021.2 NIBA Convention page.

This event is complimentary when you register for the Sydney session of the 2021.2 NIBA Convention. Tickets can be purchased for the networking and exhibition event for $25 per person.