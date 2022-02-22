Sponsored content: Tender Opportunity – Defence Service Homes Insurance Scheme  

Defence Service Homes (DSH) Insurance is seeking Expressions of Interest from the marketplace for the provision of Insurance Management and Administration Services, Partnership Arrangements and Insurance Business Software Solutions.

Since 1919, DSH Insurance has provided home building insurance to members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF), ex-service members and their families. Established under the Defence Service Homes Act 1918, DSH Insurance operates as a commercial insurer in competition with the general insurance industry. DSH Insurance is entirely self-funded through premium, investment and commission with an operating model closed to that of a mutual, with no dividends being paid to shareholders and profits being returned to the Scheme to benefit policyholders.

The Federal Government is committed to the continuation of the Scheme and the benefits it provides to the ADF and veteran communities. As part of its commitment to the ongoing operation of DSH Insurance, the Federal Government legislated an expansion to eligibility criteria which took effect from 1 January 2020. This change has created opportunities for over 300,000 additional ADF and ex-service members with at least one day of service to access home building insurance through DSH Insurance.

DSH Insurance is required by Government to conduct periodic reviews of its operations to ensure it is providing insurance products in the most efficient and effective way to the benefit of policyholders in a competitive industry environment.

More information about this opportunity can be found on AusTender, reference number (DSHI 2022-001).

For further information about the Defense Services Homes Insurance Scheme, visit www.dsh.gov.au/insurance