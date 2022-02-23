Second BI court case appeal ruling

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
|The Court of Appeal to the Federal Court of Australia has ruled in favour of insurers for three of the five cases, as part of the second Business Interruption industry test case appeal.
Appeals were filed in respect of five of the ten test case matters. The ruling substantially upheld the earlier Federal Court judgment delivered in October 2021.
The judgment provides further clarity on issues in respect of wordings for business interruption policies, such as disease definition, COVID-19 outbreak proximity, the impact of government mandates and other policy wording matters.
The parties have 28 days in which they may apply for special leave to appeal to the High Court.
Nominations for the 2022 round of NIBA’s Stephen Ball Memorial Broker of the Year Award are now open and anyone in the industry can nominate a top senior talent in the insurance broking space
The significant increase in cyber threats to Australian businesses has seen cyber insurance become one of the fastest growing insurance products in the market
APRA has proposed updates to the capital and reporting frameworks for insurance in response to the introduction of AASB 17