NIBA launches new Insurance Brokers Code of Practice

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Stay up to date with the latest news and updates, including video content on NIBA TV.
Access the latest media releases issued by NIBA or enquire after a spokesperson.
Advertise with the most influential and trusted voice in the Australian intermediated insurance industry.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's annual Convention or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
NIBA Convention brings the entire insurance industry together to meet, share, learn and celebrate.
Access educational seminars anywhere at any time. The NIBA Event Channel is coming soon...
NIBA represents the interests of insurance brokers to governments, regulators and industry stakeholders.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) is proud to launch the new Insurance Brokers Code of Practice today.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) is proud to launch the new Insurance Brokers Code of Practice today.
NIBA President Dianne Phelan said that “the new Code, which will take effect from 1 November 2022, is the product of an extensive review and consultation process, undertaken by an independent reviewer”.
“On behalf of the NIBA Board, I am proud to deliver this new Code to our members today. The NIBA Board and I decided a new Insurance Brokers Code of Practice should be built from the ground up, one which exceeds the law and holds members to a higher standard. I am very pleased to say that we have achieved this. But ultimately, this is not our code, it is the Brokers Code”, Phelan added.
‘’Under the new Code, brokers will have an obligation to report other brokers who breach the code, there will be a ban on preferential remuneration, increased disclosure requirements and the obligation to identify and support vulnerable clients’’, she added.
Over the coming months, support material will be provided to assist brokers to implement the new obligations into their business processes, in order to be compliant with the Code by 1 November 2022.
NIBA CEO Philip Kewin said, “Today is the first phase of our implementation program. We will be providing brokers with guidance and templates on how to implement the new Code requirements into their business processes’’.
‘’We want to make it as simple and as clear as possible for brokers to implement”, he added.
A copy of the new Insurance Brokers Code of Practice is available on the NIBA website
Fighter pilot Chris ‘Boo’ Boucousis will share how to adopt a fighter pilot mindset to unlock resilience and achieve success in his closing keynote at ICC Sydney. The session will also include a presentation on the future of insurance broking with Mark Radford, Dianne Phelan and Tim Wedlock, and NIBA CEO Phil Kewin will deliver a closing address.
NIBA President's address, hard-hitting analysis of the state of the industry, and a preview of the new Code of Practice make this a session you can’t miss! The session will also be followed by face-to-face engagement with leading insurers, underwriters, and educators.
The last two years have seen a big uptick in online activity and turned even the biggest technophobes into competent mouse drivers. This means social media activity has an even better chance of helping your business grow this year.
Register now and join your colleagues in a COVID-19 safe manner at the 2021.2 NIBA Convention from 7 – 21 February 2022