Personal hardship assistance for insurance catastrophe affected areas

The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) today said insurers have received 48,220 claims related to the flooding in South-East Queensland and the New South Wales coast. This is a 53 percent increase on yesterday’s claims count and demonstrates the significant impact of this event. 37,807 of these claims are from Queensland, with the remainder from New South Wales. New South Wales figures are expected to increase in coming days as more policyholders return to their homes and businesses. Eight-four percent of total claims relate to property, with the remainder motor vehicle. Insurers do not have an estimate of claims costs at this time. Personal hardship assistance has been extended to more flood-affected individuals and families across South-East Queensland, as flooding continues to affect the region. Personal Hardship Grants are now available through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) for eligible flood-affected residents in Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Moreton Bay and Somerset. Grants have also been extended to the entire Local Government Area of Gympie Regional Council, Fraser Coast and Sunshine Coast. Federal Minister for Emergency Management and National Recovery and Resilience Senator the Hon Bridget McKenzie said the DRFA assistance would provide grants of up to a maximum of $900 for a family of five or more or $180 per person, to eligible people experiencing financial hardship as a result of the floods. “These payments are designed to cover essential items such as food and clothing for people who are doing it tough as a result of the floods, in addition to the reconnection of essential services once it’s safe to return home’’. “Areas affected by flooding in Brisbane and Logan are currently being assessed for the provision of personal hardship financial assistance and those assessments are being progressed as a matter of priority.’’ ‘’Brokers are contacting their clients in affected areas and are offering their assistance’’, said NIBA CEO Philip Kewin. “The Australian and Queensland governments continue to work closely to support ongoing recovery efforts and identify where further assistance is required to ensure all flooded communities have the assistance they need to get back on their feet.” For information on Personal Hardship Assistance and Essential Services Hardship Assistance, contact the Community Recovery Hotline 1800 173 349 or visit www.qld.gov.au/community/disasters-emergencies. Information on disaster assistance can be found on the Queensland Reconstruction Authority’s website at www.qra.qld.gov.au