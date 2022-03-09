Expression of interest for a claims support initiative

NIBA would like to establish a NIBA Claims Support initiative, whereby interested insurance brokers would make themselves available to advise and assist victims of the recent floods with their insurance claims, if they currently don’t have a broker.

NIBA CEO Phil Kewin said “Watching the devastating floods, I am sure you are all as concerned as I am about the impact on many families and businesses.”

”I know many brokers are already overrun and overwhelmed, but at the same time, they are there for their clients”, said Kewin.

“While the current focus is in some areas cleaning up, and in other areas just survival, we wanted to look to the future and how we can support the community. There is great confusion, and many people are unsure where they stand in relation to insurance”, he added.

”We know the insurers and the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) are responding to the immense challenge, and we feel we have something we can offer, as well to help the victims of these floods.”

If you would be prepared to provide advice, support and assistance to people who have suffered loss as a result of the floods, could you please respond via email to info@niba.com.au

Our expectation is that the support and assistance would be provided by the broker on a pro bono basis. The actual terms of engagement would need to be discussed with the person seeking assistance, as circumstances are likely to differ according to the nature of the insurance that was held, the nature of the loss and the status of the claim (if any).

NIBA will collate a list of brokers willing to assist with this initiative. We will then announce and publicise our initiative and invite people needing help to contact NIBA for the name of a broker who would be willing to assist them with their claim.

This initiative is not intended to replace current broker/client relationships. It is intended to support members of the community who have suffered loss as a result of the recent floods, who do not currently have an insurance broker and who need assistance with their insurance claim.

If you or your firm would like to support this initiative, could you please provide the details of the relevant contact in your business via email at info@niba.com.au

Sincere thanks, in advance, for supporting this important NIBA initiative.