Flood support services for QLD businesses

A range of support and information is available for QLD businesses impacted by the recent rainfall and floods.

Businesses are encouraged to follow Business Queensland on Facebook or check the Business Queensland website to stay aware of updates to available assistance or you can contact the Small Business Hotline on 1300 654 687.

Small Business Disaster Hub

Resources to help businesses respond and recover following a natural disaster are available from the Small Business Disaster Hub website. Useful topics include:

• What your business should do after a natural disaster — covers help with insurance and tips for cleaning up.

• Rebuilding your business after a natural disaster — covers re-establishing your premises and business records, assessing your finances, managing and paying staff, communicating with key people, planning for the future and a natural disaster checklist.

Financial Assistance

Financial assistance is available for eligible flood-affected communities from both the Queensland and Australian Governments.

Personal Hardship Financial Assistance is available for Brisbane, Fraser Coast, Gladstone, Gold Coast, Gympie, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Logan, Moreton Bay, Noosa, North Burnett, Somerset, and Sunshine Coast and includes:

• Emergency Hardship Assistance Grants available to support people directly impacted by a disaster who are unable to meet their immediate essential needs for food, clothing, medical supplies or temporary accommodation. Eligible applicants may receive $180 per person up to $900 for a family of five or more. For more information, contact the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349 or visit www.qld.gov.au/community/disasters-emergencies .

• Essential Household Contents Grants of up to $1765 for single adults and up to $5,300 for couples/families. These grants are for those who are uninsured, or unable to claim insurance. If eligible you may receive financial assistance towards replacing or repairing essential household contents, such as beds, linen and white goods, that have been lost or damaged in a disaster.

Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment provides a lump sum payment for eligible people adversely affected by the South East Queensland floods.

Disaster Recovery Allowance (Australian Government) is a short-term payment to help people who have lost income as a direct result of the floods in South East Queensland.

Legal Aid Queensland

Businesses can call the Legal Aid Natural Disaster Legal Helpline on 1300 527 700 to get help with issues they may face when their property has been damaged by a natural disaster or severe weather. The Natural disaster legal help page has a range of resources available to assist businesses who have been impacted by flooding on leased and commercial premises and for businesses to receive flood and cyclone legal help .

Mental health support

There is a range of mental health and wellbeing resources including tips, advice and support that have been developed by the Queensland and Australian Governments and other agencies to help small business owners.

NewAccess for Small Business Owners is a free and confidential mental health coaching program, developed by Beyond Blue to give small business owners, including sole traders the support they need.

Small business financial counsellors

The Small Business Financial Counselling Program provides assistance to small businesses that are experiencing hardship and have no alternative source of impartial support. The Australian and Queensland Governments provide funding to deliver the program through the Rural Financial Service Southern and North Queensland.

Southern Queensland – www.rfcssq.org.au or call 1300 732 777

North Queensland – www.rfcsnq.com.au or call 07 4652 5669

Queensland Tourism Business Financial Counselling Service

The Queensland Tourism Business Financial Counselling Service provides free financial counselling support to help tourism operators.

Natural Disaster Business Survey

The Department of Employment, Small Business and Training has opened a Natural disaster business survey to understand the impact of rainfall and flooding on businesses in the South East Queensland area as well as Maryborough, the Fraser Coast and Toowoomba to determine the assistance they require.

This is a longer-term plan to assist business and responses received from this process will be used to inform potential joint State and Federal government disaster recovery assistance for small business.

This survey will remain open as long as required to enable time for impacted businesses to respond.

Queensland Small Business Commissioner

The Office of the Queensland Small Business Commissioner enables and empowers small businesses to be productive through collaborative advocacy, fast and fair assistance, including informal resolution and mediation of lease disputes, and sharing information.

Fair Work Australia

If your business has been affected by a natural disaster you should be aware of your legal obligations and responsibilities as an employer. Fair Work Australia has information about employee entitlements during natural disasters or emergencies.

If you have to close your business temporarily after a natural disaster you may be able to change employment arrangements, including standing down staff without pay. Phone the Fair Work Ombudsman on 13 13 94 for specific information on your circumstances or visit fairwork.gov.au .

Grants and loan programs

A range of grants and loans have been made available to support businesses and communities impacted by the South East Queensland rainfall and flooding, 22 February – 7 March.

This support is being made available through the Australian and Queensland Government’s jointly-funded Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Applications for these grants and loans are managed through QRIDA. You can review the eligibility and other requirements on the QRIDA website at www.qrida.qld.gov.au .

Businesses and not-for-profits organisations

Recovery grants of up to $50,000 are available with $15,000 paid upfront and the balance paid if needed, once proof of payment is provided. This grant can be used for clean-up activities, repairs including damage to equipment, flooring and walls, and to replace lost stock.

Disaster Assistance Loans offer up to $250,000 for up to 10 years at a concessional rate. This loan can be used to repair or replace damaged plant, equipment or buildings, replace stock or meet carry on costs including rents or rates.

Disaster Assistance Loans (Essential Working Capital) offer up to $100,000 for up to 10 years at a concessional rate. This loan can be used to pay staff, creditors, rent or rates and purchase goods that are essential for your business such as fuel.

Primary producers

Recovery grants of up to $75,000 are available with $15,000 paid upfront with evidence of damage and an additional payment of up to $60,000 if needed, once proof of expenditure is provided. This grant can be used for various clean up and reinstatement activities including salvaging crops and repairing damaged farm infrastructure and equipment.

Primary producers can also apply for Disaster Assistance Loans and Disaster Assistance Loans (Essential Working Capital) similar to those for small businesses and not-for-profit organisations.

Sport and community clubs and associations

Sport and Recreation Recovery Grants offer up to $20,000 for eligible clubs and associations to clean up and repair or replace damaged or lost equipment.

Local governments

$1 million for each of the 19 affected local governments for relief, recovery and resilience activities in their communities.