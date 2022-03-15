Vero is celebrating 33 years of partnership with our sponsorship of the Warren Tickle Young Broker of Year award. As part of the program, the Vero hosted a group of past and present Young Broker award winners on a learning experience which is focused on communities impacted by natural and catastrophic events…a topic quite relevant in NSW and Qld right now. This year our rebuilding and regeneration giving-back experience will take us to the NSW Far South Coast from 31 March – 3 April 2022.

Vero, on behalf of the Vero Young Brokers Alumni Community Grant, have already donated $25,000 to the Cobargo Community Bushfire Recovery Fund to help community-led recovery efforts. The small rural village of Cobargo and the surrounding region was devastated by the bushfires in late 2019 and again by floods in 2020.

In preparation for our journey in the coming weeks, The Vero Young Brokers Alumni and Vero leaders are now coordinating an additional fundraising effort to further support community group projects in need. A donation of any size is much appreciated and an added bonus that Vero will also be matching dollar for dollar up to a maximum of $10,000.

The GoFundMe link is Fundraiser by Vero Young Brokers Alumni : Cobargo Community Bushfire Recovery Fund INC (gofundme.com)

Many thanks in advance for your consideration and for your ongoing support.