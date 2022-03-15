Vital health support for flood-impacted regions

The Federal Government is providing more than $35.9 million to ensure communities affected by the East Coast floods can continue to access vital health services and additional mental health support.

The widespread floods in Queensland and New South Wales have had a devastating effect, and the impacts on many thousands of Australians will be felt for years to come.

The Government has recognised that immediate health support is needed to assist local residents to get back on their feet, support their families and rebuild their lives.

Mental health and trauma support for adults, youth and children

The Federal Government is providing $31.2 million over two years for additional mental health support for Australians effected by the floods.

This includes:

$16.6 million for local mental health services to meet immediate psychological needs of communities, including:

– $13.5 million to boost the availability of psychological therapies delivered by local service providers.

– $2.4 million for local Aboriginal community-controlled health organisations to deliver culturally appropriate, locally designed mental health services in impacted communities.

– $200,000 to assist the Queensland Program of Assistance to Survivors of Torture and Trauma provide psychological support for current clients impacted by the floods.

– $500,000 to ensure the Australian Psychological Society can continue to deploy its Disaster Response Network of over 500 trauma-trained psychologists.

– $4.5 million to fund headspace services currently impacted by the floods, including funding to rebuild or relocate headspace Lismore and provide outreach services to Ballina and surrounding regions.

– $4.5 million to provide dedicated services to impacted children and young people, with a focus on working through school communities, provided by Royal Far West.

$3 million towards Wellbeing and Resilience Grants that allow communities the opportunity to choose their response to the loss, anxiety and distress they have experienced, as well as actively participate in their recovery.

The Federal Government recognises the significant impact multiple disasters, including the floods, the COVID-19 pandemic and bushfires, are having on individuals, families and communities, and is providing significant investment to better support recovery from this most recent disaster.

Minister for Health and Aged Care, Greg Hunt, said these measures will ensure immediate and longer-term mental health support for individuals, families, and communities affected by the disaster, and will also include a range of community recovery initiatives.

“Importantly, this package of support will be provided over the next two years because we know support won’t just be needed in the next few months, and people living in flood-affected regions of QLD and NSW will need substantial ongoing support,” Minister Hunt said.

“Mental health is one of the Federal Government’s highest priorities and we will continue to ensure that all Australians can access the mental health support and treatment they need, no matter where they are.”

Contacts for support

Anyone experiencing distress can also seek immediate advice and support through Lifeline

(13 11 14), Kids Helpline (1800 55 1800), or the Government’s digital mental health gateway, Head to Health.

If you are concerned about suicide, living with someone who is considering suicide, or bereaved by suicide, the Suicide Call Back Service is available at 1300 659 467 or www.suicidecallbackservice.org.au

Young Australians needing support can access free services through Kids Helpline (1800 55 1800), their local headspace or online through headspace, https://headspace.org.au/eheadspace/

Other telephone and online services

• Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636

• MensLine on 1300 78 99 78

• Open Arms – Veteran Family and Counselling on 1800 011 046.