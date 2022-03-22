NIBA launches Claims Support initiative

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA has today launched a Claims Support initiative, whereby NIBA members are offering to advise and assist victims of the recent floods with their insurance claims.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has today launched a Claims Support initiative, whereby NIBA members are offering to advise and assist victims of the recent floods with their insurance claims.
The intention of this initiative is to support members of the community who have suffered loss, as a result of the recent floods, and who do not currently have an insurance broker and require assistance with their insurance claim.
The support and assistance of participating brokers will be provided as a community service on a pro bono basis.
NIBA CEO Philip Kewin says the NIBA Board has given careful thought to how best to support the people who have lost so much as a result of the recent floods.
“Many people are unsure where they stand in relation to insurance”, he added.
”We know the insurers and the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) are responding to the immense challenge, and we hope that the Claims Support initiative will help the victims of these floods.”
Victims of the recent floods in NSW and QLD can access this service through NIBA’s Need a Broker hotline –
1300 53 10 73. A member of the team will put them in touch with an insurance broker to help them with their insurance claim.
“The NIBA Board and I would like to thank all members who have volunteered their professional services to assist the victims of the recent floods in NSW and QLD’’, said Kewin.
If any member would like to be involved in the Claims Support initiative, please contact NIBA at info@niba.com.au
A $771 million disaster relief assistance package has been announced to help flood affected Queenslanders with clean-up efforts.
The NSW Government will fast-track access to essential trauma and recovery services to communities hardest hit by the recent flooding in NSW as part of a $25 million investment
The Vero Young Brokers Alumni and Vero leaders are coordinating an additional fundraising effort to further support the Cobargo community.