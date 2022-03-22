NIBA launches Claims Support initiative

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has today launched a Claims Support initiative, whereby NIBA members are offering to advise and assist victims of the recent floods with their insurance claims.

The intention of this initiative is to support members of the community who have suffered loss, as a result of the recent floods, and who do not currently have an insurance broker and require assistance with their insurance claim.

The support and assistance of participating brokers will be provided as a community service on a pro bono basis.

NIBA CEO Philip Kewin says the NIBA Board has given careful thought to how best to support the people who have lost so much as a result of the recent floods.

“Many people are unsure where they stand in relation to insurance”, he added.

”We know the insurers and the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) are responding to the immense challenge, and we hope that the Claims Support initiative will help the victims of these floods.”

Victims of the recent floods in NSW and QLD can access this service through NIBA’s Need a Broker hotline –

1300 53 10 73. A member of the team will put them in touch with an insurance broker to help them with their insurance claim.

“The NIBA Board and I would like to thank all members who have volunteered their professional services to assist the victims of the recent floods in NSW and QLD’’, said Kewin.

If any member would like to be involved in the Claims Support initiative, please contact NIBA at info@niba.com.au