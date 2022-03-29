Extension of apprenticeship wage subsidy programs

The Federal Government has announced an extension to the Boosting Apprenticeship Commencements (BAC) and the Completing Apprenticeship Commencements (CAC) wage subsidy programs until 30 June 2022.

The benefits provided by the BAC and CAC wage subsidies are:

BAC

Employers receive a 50% wage subsidy of the eligible Australian apprentices’ wage in the first year, at a maximum value of $7,000 per quarter, per apprentice.

CAC

Employers receive a 10% wage subsidy of the eligible Australian apprentices’ wage in the second year, at a maximum value of $1,500 per quarter, per apprentice.

Employers receive a 5% wage subsidy of the eligible Australian apprentices’ wage in the third year, at a maximum value of $750 per quarter, per apprentice.

For more information about these programs, please contact the NextGen Jobs team.