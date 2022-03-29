Flood rental support payments available

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
Applications are now open for Flood Recovery Rental Support payments of up to $18,000 to help flood-affected residents in highly-impacted areas with the costs of short-term rental accommodation.
Acting Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the one-off lump payments were part of the NSW Government’s $285 million Temporary Housing Support package.
Up to 16 weeks’ rental support will be made available, with the payment dependent on the number of people in the household including children. This will help ease some of the burden as they transition from emergency or short-term accommodation.
Only one family member or housemate needs to submit an application on behalf of the household, with payments ranging from $6000 to $18,000 depending on the number of residents in the home.
The Flood Recovery Rental Support Payment is only available to individuals and families who live in or own a property that is considered uninhabitable due to being directly impacted by the flood in the high impacted suburbs.
Customers can apply on the Service NSW website or via the app, with support also available on 13 77 88. For more information and to apply for the payment, please visit the Service NSW website, www.service.nsw.gov.au
A $771 million disaster relief assistance package has been announced to help flood affected Queenslanders with clean-up efforts.
The NSW Government will fast-track access to essential trauma and recovery services to communities hardest hit by the recent flooding in NSW as part of a $25 million investment
The Vero Young Brokers Alumni and Vero leaders are coordinating an additional fundraising effort to further support the Cobargo community.