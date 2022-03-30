$268 million budget announcement to protect against impacts of extreme weather

NIBA welcomes the Federal Government’s 2022-23 budget announcement of $268 million to protect Australians from the impacts of extreme weather.
NIBA welcomes the Federal Government’s 2022-23 budget announcement of $268 million to protect Australians from the impacts of extreme weather.
$150 million per year has been allocated in the 2022-23 budget to the Government’s Emergency Response Fund (ERF) for recovery and post-disaster activities to support affected communities over the next two years. The ERF will deliver additional recovery and post-disaster resilience projects in the heavily impacted Northern Rivers region of NSW.
This funding is in addition to the $75 million that the Queensland and NSW Governments will each receive from the ERF in 2021-22 to spend on projects, where funding is most needed, in agreement with the Federal Government.
The 2022-23 budget also includes:
$10 million has also been allocated to support the mental health of school-aged children in the Northern Rivers region affected by the recent flood event. This will be provided over a 4-year period from 2021-22.