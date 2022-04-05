Memberships
Back Home Grants for NSW flood-damaged properties

The NSW Government will provide flood-impacted renters, landlords and homeowners with cash grants as part of a new $112 million Back Home grants that will help make their homes safe and habitable again by contributing towards the cost of replacing appliances, reconnecting utilities and making necessary repairs.

Written on 5 April, 2022
Wendy Martin

Under the Back Home grant scheme households that have been declared as damaged or destroyed and are unable to claim on insurance or natural disaster relief will be eligible for up to $20,000 cash grants. The program is available across the Hawkesbury, Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed Local Government Areas.
The funds can go towards any clean-up costs to restore housing to a habitable condition, such as:

  • Inspection and safe reconnection of utilities, such as electrical, gas, water, hot water and sewerage equipment not otherwise the responsibility of utility companies
  • Necessary replacement or repairs to damaged essential household goods such as refrigerators, ovens, washing machines and microwaves
  • Necessary replacement or repairs to damaged equipment such as computers and tools;
  • Replacing other essential household contents
  • Moving to a new property
  • Necessary structural repairs including roof, flooring, walls, fittings (owner-occupier/owner).

The grants will go live in the coming weeks. Applicants can register to be notified via www.nsw.gov.au/floods.

Eligibility:

  • Eligible owner-occupiers and landlords will receive up to $15,000 through the Back Home grant program, to repair and refit damaged homes.
  • An additional payment of up to $5,000 per property can be accessed for the replacement of essential household items. This is only available to renters and owner/occupiers:
    – A maximum of $20,000 will be available for any one property
    – The program is available across the Hawkesbury, Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed Local Government Areas.
  • Those who have received the means tested Disaster Relief Grant are not eligible for this package.
  • The property must be assessed as damaged, destroyed or uninhabitable by the SES.
  • The owner or renter must be uninsured or unable to claim insurance.

