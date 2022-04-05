Back Home Grants for NSW flood-damaged properties

The NSW Government will provide flood-impacted renters, landlords and homeowners with cash grants as part of a new $112 million Back Home grants that will help make their homes safe and habitable again by contributing towards the cost of replacing appliances, reconnecting utilities and making necessary repairs.

Under the Back Home grant scheme households that have been declared as damaged or destroyed and are unable to claim on insurance or natural disaster relief will be eligible for up to $20,000 cash grants. The program is available across the Hawkesbury, Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed Local Government Areas.

The funds can go towards any clean-up costs to restore housing to a habitable condition, such as:

Inspection and safe reconnection of utilities, such as electrical, gas, water, hot water and sewerage equipment not otherwise the responsibility of utility companies

Necessary replacement or repairs to damaged essential household goods such as refrigerators, ovens, washing machines and microwaves

Necessary replacement or repairs to damaged equipment such as computers and tools;

Replacing other essential household contents

Moving to a new property

Necessary structural repairs including roof, flooring, walls, fittings (owner-occupier/owner).

The grants will go live in the coming weeks. Applicants can register to be notified via www.nsw.gov.au/floods.

Eligibility: