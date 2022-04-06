Cyclone reinsurance pool legislation passed

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Stay up to date with the latest news and updates, including video content on NIBA TV.
Access the latest media releases issued by NIBA or enquire after a spokesperson.
Advertise with the most influential and trusted voice in the Australian intermediated insurance industry.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's annual Convention or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
NIBA Convention brings the entire insurance industry together to meet, share, learn and celebrate.
Access educational seminars anywhere at any time. The NIBA Event Channel is coming soon...
NIBA represents the interests of insurance brokers to governments, regulators and industry stakeholders.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
The Federal Government’s Cyclone Reinsurance Pool legislation was passed through the Senate, paving the way for the establishment of a Reinsurance Pool to cover property damage, as a result of a declared cyclone event and/or related flooding.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
On Tuesday 29 March, the Federal Government’s Cyclone Reinsurance Pool legislation was passed through the Senate, paving the way for the establishment of a Reinsurance Pool to cover property damage, as a result of a declared cyclone event and/or related flooding.
In light of the flooding in parts of Queensland and Northern New South Wales, an amendment was proposed by the Greens to expand the Reinsurance Pool to provide broader flood cover, however, the majority of the Senate voted against it, citing possible delays to the 1 July 2022 implementation date.
The idea, however, has not been ruled out entirely with Labor indicating that they would be willing to consider the expansion of the pool during the statutory review process.
The pool, which will be operated by the Australian Reinsurance Pool Corporation (ARPC), will provide reinsurance cover for domestic and small business properties, as well as mixed-use strata properties when at least 50 percent of floor space is used for residential purposes.
With the legislation now passed, the industry has called on the ARPC to release its pricing schedule to allow insurers sufficient time to communicate with policyholders as to the level of relief they will receive.
The Federal Government has previously announced that policyholders could receive a premium discount of up to 46 percent with even greater discounts flagged for strata properties.
A $771 million disaster relief assistance package has been announced to help flood affected Queenslanders with clean-up efforts.
The NSW Government will fast-track access to essential trauma and recovery services to communities hardest hit by the recent flooding in NSW as part of a $25 million investment
The Vero Young Brokers Alumni and Vero leaders are coordinating an additional fundraising effort to further support the Cobargo community.