Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Convention & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

Quality of Advice Review issues paper released

The independent reviewer appointed to oversee the Federal Government's Quality of Advice Review has released an issues paper, calling for industry and public feedback on a range of issues affecting the general insurance, life insurance and financial advice sectors.

Written on 6 April, 2022
Wendy Martin

The independent reviewer appointed to oversee the Federal Governments’ Quality of Advice Review has released an issues paper, calling for industry and public feedback on a range of issues affecting the general insurance, life insurance and financial advice sectors.

The paper which was launched by the independent reviewer, Ms Michelle Levy, late last month argues that quality and accessibility, and affordability are not mutually exclusive concepts but rather can both be supported by a simpler regulatory system.

These comments are in keeping with the review’s objective of determining how changes to the regulatory framework could better enable the provision of high-quality, accessible and affordable financial advice.

In addition to considering the regulatory framework surrounding advice, including carveouts from conflicted remuneration and safe harbour obligations, the review will also consider issues such as underinsurance, personal, scaled, and general advice models and whether current disclosure documents should be amended.

Submissions to the issues paper close on 3 June 2022, with the final report to be provided to the Government by 16 December 2022.

NIBA has been working hard behind the scenes over the last few months, preparing for the review. Regularly engaging with Treasury, the review secretariat, as well as current and Shadow Cabinet Ministers. To find out more about how you can support NIBA’s advocacy work surrounding the Review, visit www.niba.com.au/advocacy/.

Related Articles

News
/
6 April, 2022
Brokers show true value in challenging times according to IBCCC report

The IBCCC has released a report yesterday outlining its findings from an Own Motion Inquiry into how Subscribers to the Insurance Brokers Code of Practice responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and extreme weather events during 2020.

Wendy Martin
News
/
5 April, 2022
Back Home Grants for NSW flood-damaged properties

The NSW Government will provide flood-impacted renters, landlords and homeowners with cash grants as part of a new $112 million Back Home grants that will help make their homes safe and habitable again by contributing towards the cost of replacing appliances, reconnecting utilities and making necessary repairs.

Wendy Martin
News
/
9 March, 2022
NIBA to launch Claims Support initiative

NIBA will be launching a NIBA Claims Support initiative, whereby insurance brokers would make themselves available to advise and assist victims of the recent floods with their insurance claims, if they currently don't have a broker.

Wendy Martin
News
/
9 March, 2022
Flood support services for QLD businesses

The QLD Government has a range of support services and grants for flood affected businesses.

Wendy Martin