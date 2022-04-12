Free assessment and demolition for NSW flood-affected properties

Free structural assessments and demolition is on offer for residential, small business and primary production property owners in flood-affected regions to help them repair or rebuild as quickly as possible.

Federal Minister for Emergency Management and National Recovery and Resilience Bridget McKenzie said the Australian and NSW Government’s co-funded Property Assessment and Demolition Program will meet the full cost of demolishing structures that are uninhabitable and beyond economical repair.

“We know that the faster this recovery work can be completed, the sooner communities can start rebuilding and getting their lives back to normal,” Minister McKenzie said.

New South Wales Deputy Premier Paul Toole said Johns Lyng Group has been appointed as the Managing Contractor to provide the qualified assessors and demolition services necessary to deliver the program.

“This package will help ease the burden on owners who face months, and even years, of repairing and rebuilding their properties damaged or destroyed by these catastrophic floods,” Mr Toole said.

“Covering all costs related to the assessment of damage, and demolition if required, means uninsured owners will have one less thing to worry about, and people with insurance can put more money towards their rebuild.”

New South Wales Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said the appointment of Johns Lyng Group is vital to speeding up the recovery process.

“This is one of many ways the Commonwealth and State Governments are working together to help our flood-affected communities bounce back as quickly as possible,” Ms Cooke said.

The Property Assessment and Demolition Program will be available to both uninsured and insured residential and commercial property owners (including small businesses and primary producers) in eligible flood-impacted disaster declared areas, including the Northern Rivers and Hawkesbury Nepean.

To register with the opt-in Property Assessment and Demolition program, or for further information about the program, visit Service NSW or call Service NSW on 13 77 88.