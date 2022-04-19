New coordination body to lead Northern Rivers communities flood rebuilding efforts

The NSW Government will establish a new body to lead the long-term reconstruction of flood-impacted areas across northern NSW.

The Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation (NRRC) will coordinate planning, rebuilding and construction work of essential services, infrastructure and housing across multiple government agencies to help people in the Northern Rivers communities to rebuild their homes and lives as quickly as possible.

The NRRC will have a long-term remit for reconstruction of flood-hit communities in the Northern Rivers, which will continue beyond the immediate response and recovery phase, which is being led by Resilience NSW.

The NRRC will sit within the Department of Regional NSW and report to the Deputy Premier. David Witherdin will lead the development corporation as Chief Executive Officer. Mr Witherdin currently leads Public Works Advisory and the Soil Conservation Service, and was previously the Chief Executive Officer of Local Land Services.

The NRRC will be supported by an advisory board consisting of local representatives, such as local members of parliament and mayors, as well as leaders in the community, ensuring local expertise and knowledge is at the core of the NRRC work.

Resilience NSW will continue to be responsible for providing immediate relief resupplying impacted communities, restoring essential services, cleaning up properties and providing temporary accommodation in the short to medium terms. The NRRC’s work will extend beyond these timeframes with a three to five-year remit.

The establishment of the NRRC will allow the NSW Government and local governments to respond and implement any relevant outcomes of the independent review and be a source of collaboration, coordination and long-term strategic vision for the Northern Rivers.

The NRRC will work within and with the local government areas of Ballina, Byron Bay, Kyogle, Tweed, Richmond Valley, Clarence Valley and Lismore.

For more information on the Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation, visit www.regional.nsw.gov.au/our-work/NRRC