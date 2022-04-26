$350 million modular housing package for flood-affected communities

The NSW Government has announced a $350 million investment in temporary modular housing to give people displaced by floods a place to call home while they rebuild their lives.

Discussions are underway with local councils across Tweed, Byron, Ballina, Richmond Valley and Lismore Local Government Areas to identify suitable sites for the homes, with preparatory works due to start on the first location in the next week.

The delivery of up to 2,000 temporary modular homes to approved sites across hardest hit regions comes in addition to the NSW Government’s funding to assist around 25,000 households through rental support, Disaster relief programs and the Back Home program.

The first confirmed location will be in Wollongbar, in partnership with Ballina Shire Council, with more sites expected to follow in coming days and weeks. It will be on the grounds of the Wollongbar Sports Fields and will initially include around 25 temporary accommodation pods with capacity to house up to 100 people. The Pods come in various configurations which can accommodate one to four people and will be co-located with supporting infrastructure and amenities. Site readiness and installation works are expected to take approximately four weeks, with community housing providers providing long-term site management.

In addition to these modular homes, there are a range of other temporary housing options in place including motorhomes, accommodation in recreation camps, and 16-weeks rental support.

Flood-affected community members seeking housing support are urged to contact Service NSW on 13 77 88 or visit nsw.gov.au/floods