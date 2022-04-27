$10,000 small business flood grant available

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
Flood-impacted small business owners and not-for-profits in the Northern Rivers can now apply for the $10,000 Small Business Northern Flood Grant to help with rent, wages and other business costs.
The grant would provide a one-off payment of $10,000 to eligible small businesses and not-for-profits which were impacted by the floods, including those that suffered economically.
To be eligible, businesses and NFPs need to have experienced a decline in turnover of 40 percent or more due to flood events in March 2022, when compared to March 2021 or March 2020. This will help businesses that suffered more indirectly due to the floods, which caused economic upheaval locally. Many have lost both local and tourist traffic and spending – this grant helps address the overall economic damage a disaster of this scale can cause.
Businesses can apply for the Small Business Northern Flood Grant via the Service NSW website. Customers can also call Service NSW on 13 77 88, register for a call back from the Business Concierge or visit their local Recovery Centre for further assistance.
For more information on the Small Business Northern Flood Grant visit Apply for a $10,000 small business northern flood grant | Service NSW
In this month's issue of Insurance Adviser, Dianne Phelan discusses changes to the NIBA Board and the value and future of broking.
The NSW Government has announced a $350 million investment in temporary modular housing to give people displaced by floods a place to call home while they rebuild their lives.
The Implementation Guide for the Code of Practice has been released. The NIBA Board has made some amendments to the Code that was published on 1 March 2022. These changes strengthen the commitment to transparency and professionalism that is ingrained within the Code.
Last week, NIBA CEO Phil Kewin, along with NIBA Directors Rebecca Wilson and Tim Wedlock, met with the office of The Hon. Damien Tudhope, the NSW Minister for Finance and Small Business.