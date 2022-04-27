Memberships
$10,000 small business flood grant available

Written on 27 April, 2022
Wendy Martin

Flood-impacted small business owners and not-for-profits in the Northern Rivers can now apply for the $10,000 Small Business Northern Flood Grant to help with rent, wages and other business costs.

The grant would provide a one-off payment of $10,000 to eligible small businesses and not-for-profits which were impacted by the floods, including those that suffered economically.

To be eligible, businesses and NFPs need to have experienced a decline in turnover of 40 percent or more due to flood events in March 2022, when compared to March 2021 or March 2020. This will help businesses that suffered more indirectly due to the floods, which caused economic upheaval locally. Many have lost both local and tourist traffic and spending – this grant helps address the overall economic damage a disaster of this scale can cause.

Businesses can apply for the Small Business Northern Flood Grant via the Service NSW website. Customers can also call Service NSW on 13 77 88, register for a call back from the Business Concierge or visit their local Recovery Centre for further assistance.

For more information on the Small Business Northern Flood Grant visit Apply for a $10,000 small business northern flood grant | Service NSW

