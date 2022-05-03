When fintech meets insurance premium funding

We hear over and over again how time consuming and cumbersome insurance processes can be. What if your premium funder could reduce some of this burden?

Forget what you already know about insurance financing.

As a fintech company, etika has revolutionised premium funding. We design APIs that link directly with your quote and bind platform. The result? A fully integrated and automated premium funding gateway that flexes and adapts throughout your customer’s insurance lifecycle.

And it’s not one size fits all, here at etika. We know every insurance company has different needs. Our premium funding solution is created especially for your insurance business and quote and bind system, to provide full automation to ease the load and reduce the handling.

What does this really mean for your business?

etika can reduce your process burden by:

Fully integrating the customer journey for finance through your quote and bind process, no manual intervention is needed.

for finance through your quote and bind process, no manual intervention is needed. Automating all funding changes to policies during their lifecycle – this includes mid-term endorsement premium adjustments too. No need to send emails or raise extra paperwork, it’s all done automatically.

to policies during their lifecycle – this includes mid-term endorsement premium adjustments too. No need to send emails or raise extra paperwork, it’s all done automatically. Next day settlements – cash-flow friendly and quick reconciliations.

How many hours and money will this save your business?

etika cares about your customers too

Our premium funding offers:

No account, set-up or late fees – fair and ethical lending is at the heart of what we do.

Easy to understand customer journey – customers know exactly what they are signing up for.

An local customer service team – to answer any questions your customers may have about their finance.

Getting set-up with etika is no burden, either

We work closely with your tech team, (or you can leave it all to us) to create secure premium funding that can be fully customised and adapted to suit your business and systems. We support your team with access to local technical and customer service teams, comprehensive API documentation and full training.

Watch the demo here or beat your competitors to our premium funding by calling our team now on 1300 FAIRER (324 737).