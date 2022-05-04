Building Respect: An interview with NIBA Vice President Gary Okely

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
Over his long career, Gary Okely has seen the broking industry mature and transform, and credits NIBA in playing a key role to drive continuous professionalism.
But the challenge he sees ahead is to attain widespread community recognition for the strategic role brokers play in advising their clients.
“Our industry goes from helping families, to advising the country’s biggest corporations,” Gary says. “When I look at the impact of the work we do with businesses of all sizes, our services and advice have significantly progressed.
“As well as advising on risk protection, brokers bring risk management advice, actuarial knowledge, claims management and expertise. We have evolved into professional advisers rather than insurance transactors.
“I believe that we should be given the same respect as the big advisory firms such as KPMG or PwC. The work we do is of equal standard and individual clients see us as their trusted advisers, but we need to build this reputation more across the general population. That will allow the broking industry to gain greater respect, recognition and be recognised as a career choice that is attractive to the next generation of talent.”
For the full article, go to page 24 of the April issue of Insurance Adviser.
The 2022 floods impacting QLD and NSW is estimated to cost $3.35 billion in insured losses, making this Australia's costliest flood event.
In this month's issue of Insurance Adviser, Dianne Phelan discusses changes to the NIBA Board and the value and future of broking.
Flood-impacted small business owners and not-for-profits in northern NSW can now apply for the $10,000 Small Business Northern Flood Grant to help with rent, wages and other business costs.
The NSW Government has announced a $350 million investment in temporary modular housing to give people displaced by floods a place to call home while they rebuild their lives.