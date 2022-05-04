Record 2022 flood claims the costliest in Australia’s history

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
The 2022 floods impacting Queensland and New South Wales across February and March is estimated to be Australia’s costliest ever flood event, according to updated data from the Insurance Council of Australia.
The flood event is estimated to have cost $3.35 billion in insured losses across 197,000 claims, making this also the fifth most costly disaster in Australia’s history.
Top 5 costliest disasters in Australia’s history
The rise in claims costs compared to previous floods is driven by increases in cost of materials and a challenging supply chain environment.
Currently, more than 11% of claims have been closed and $580 million paid to insured clients.
Key statistics of 2022 flood claims:
For more information, visit Insurance Council of Australia website at insurancecouncil.com.au, or read the Council’s recently released report ‘Building a More Resilient Australia’.
New NIBA Vice President Gary Okely discusses greater acknowledgement across the broader community for the breadth and depth of the industry's advisory service.
In this month's issue of Insurance Adviser, Dianne Phelan discusses changes to the NIBA Board and the value and future of broking.
Flood-impacted small business owners and not-for-profits in northern NSW can now apply for the $10,000 Small Business Northern Flood Grant to help with rent, wages and other business costs.
The NSW Government has announced a $350 million investment in temporary modular housing to give people displaced by floods a place to call home while they rebuild their lives.