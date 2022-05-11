Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Convention & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

Flood grant eligibility checker now available for NSW businesses

Flood-affected businesses can now assess their entitlement to financial assistance through a five-step eligibility checker recently launched by Service NSW.

Written on 11 May, 2022
Amy Cai

Flood-affected businesses can now assess their entitlement to financial assistance through a five-step eligibility checker recently launched by Service NSW.

The online tool will require business owners to answer a series of five multiple choice questions. Once completed, the checker will list all flood grants that business owners can apply for.

Members can share this online tool with flood-affected clients who have not yet applied for a flood grant and are unclear about which grants they are eligible for.

Flood grants currently available in NSW:

  • Flood Disaster Recovery Small Business Grant of up to $50,000
  • Northern Rivers Medium-sized Business Grant of up to $200,000 – opening soon
  • Small Business Northern Flood Grant of $10,000
  • Rural Landholders Grant of up to $25,000, and
  • Primary Producer Special Disaster Grants of up to $75,000.

The Small Business Northern Flood Grant went live in early May, and applications for the Medium Business Grants are on track to open soon in mid-May.

Business owners can only apply for one flood grant at a time, so it is important to remind clients to consider all available grants and apply for the best option first.

To access the eligibility checker, visit Service NSW.

Related Articles

News
/
11 May, 2022
One in every 10 homes in Australia faces flood risks: latest ICA report

The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) has released a new report advising important measures to mitigate the risk of flood, which it estimates to affect more than 1 million properties in Australia.  

Amy Cai
News
/
11 May, 2022
Remembering Graham Stevens

It is with great sadness that we advise you of the passing last Friday of a long-standing VIC NIBA member, Graham ‘Bear’ Stevens, NIBA Fellow.

Amy Cai
News
/
11 May, 2022
Road to Cobargo: Young brokers working to rebuild a community

Past and present Young Broker of the Year Award winners spent four days together with senior Vero leaders, giving back to the Cobargo community.

Amy Cai
News
/
4 May, 2022
Building Respect: An interview with NIBA Vice President Gary Okely

New NIBA Vice President Gary Okely discusses greater acknowledgement across the broader community for the breadth and depth of the industry's advisory service.

Amy Cai