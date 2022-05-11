NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
Flood-affected businesses can now assess their entitlement to financial assistance through a five-step eligibility checker recently launched by Service NSW.
The online tool will require business owners to answer a series of five multiple choice questions. Once completed, the checker will list all flood grants that business owners can apply for.
Members can share this online tool with flood-affected clients who have not yet applied for a flood grant and are unclear about which grants they are eligible for.
Flood grants currently available in NSW:
The Small Business Northern Flood Grant went live in early May, and applications for the Medium Business Grants are on track to open soon in mid-May.
Business owners can only apply for one flood grant at a time, so it is important to remind clients to consider all available grants and apply for the best option first.
To access the eligibility checker, visit Service NSW.
The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) has released a new report advising important measures to mitigate the risk of flood, which it estimates to affect more than 1 million properties in Australia.
It is with great sadness that we advise you of the passing last Friday of a long-standing VIC NIBA member, Graham ‘Bear’ Stevens, NIBA Fellow.
Past and present Young Broker of the Year Award winners spent four days together with senior Vero leaders, giving back to the Cobargo community.
New NIBA Vice President Gary Okely discusses greater acknowledgement across the broader community for the breadth and depth of the industry's advisory service.