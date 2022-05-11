Flood-affected businesses can now assess their entitlement to financial assistance through a five-step eligibility checker recently launched by Service NSW.

The online tool will require business owners to answer a series of five multiple choice questions. Once completed, the checker will list all flood grants that business owners can apply for.

Members can share this online tool with flood-affected clients who have not yet applied for a flood grant and are unclear about which grants they are eligible for.

Flood grants currently available in NSW:

Flood Disaster Recovery Small Business Grant of up to $50,000

Northern Rivers Medium-sized Business Grant of up to $200,000 – opening soon

Small Business Northern Flood Grant of $10,000

Rural Landholders Grant of up to $25,000, and

Primary Producer Special Disaster Grants of up to $75,000.

The Small Business Northern Flood Grant went live in early May, and applications for the Medium Business Grants are on track to open soon in mid-May.

Business owners can only apply for one flood grant at a time, so it is important to remind clients to consider all available grants and apply for the best option first.

To access the eligibility checker, visit Service NSW.