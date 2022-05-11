Remembering Graham Stevens

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
It is with great sadness that we advise you of the passing last Friday of a long-standing VIC NIBA member, Graham ‘Bear’ Stevens, NIBA Fellow.
As many members know, Graham spent many decades working in the insurance broking industry. He joined the NIBA Board in 2007, served on the Board for 15 years until February 2022, and was the winner of the 2020 Lex McKeown award.
Graham was the NIBA President for two years and was appointed as the President of the World Federation of Insurance Intermediaries (WFII) in 2016, a real honour for Graham’s professional standing and the Australian insurance broking profession.
Graham is known in the industry as a guide and mentor to many and took great pride in always being available to his clients, no matter where he was in the world.
He is survived by his wife Norma, daughters Rachel and Melinda and two grand-daughters.
Graham’s family have requested that members wishing to express their sympathy consider making a donation directly to the Olivia Newton-John Centre in Graham’s name in lieu of flowers.
A private funeral will be followed later this month by a celebration of his life with more details to be advised.
The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) has released a new report advising important measures to mitigate the risk of flood, which it estimates to affect more than 1 million properties in Australia.
Past and present Young Broker of the Year Award winners spent four days together with senior Vero leaders, giving back to the Cobargo community.
Flood-affected businesses can now assess their entitlement to financial assistance through a five-step eligibility checker recently launched by Service NSW.
New NIBA Vice President Gary Okely discusses greater acknowledgement across the broader community for the breadth and depth of the industry's advisory service.