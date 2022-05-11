Memberships
Road to Cobargo: Young brokers working to rebuild a community

Past and present Young Broker of the Year Award winners spent four days together with senior Vero leaders, giving back to the Cobargo community.

Written on 11 May, 2022
Amy Cai

Road to Cobargo Group Photo

The 2021 Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year Award Program concluded with four thrilling days in south-eastern NSW.

Past and present Young Broker of the Year Award winners were joined by senior Vero leaders on a learning and community give-back experience.

The destination was Cobargo, a small community hit hard by devastating bushfires in late 2019 and again by floods the following year.

“Charity work and fundraising to support communities affected by severe weather events have become an integral part of the Vero-sponsored NIBA Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year Award Program. Each year, we ask the state winners to work together to select a community or a local charity affected by a major weather-related event. They’ll then present the case to a panel of senior Vero executives for the opportunity to receive funding towards their revival,” said Anthony Pagano, Head of Intermediated Distribution at Vero.

In 2020, the five state winners elected to support the Cobargo Community Bushfire Recovery Fund (CCBRF) with a grant of $25,000, courtesy of Vero. This year, the goal of the ‘Road to Cobargo’ journey was to meet with grant recipients and fund representatives to witness how the Vero Young Broker Alumni Grant helped the community through to recovery.

“This first-hand experience challenged us on how we see our roles as insurance professionals, and how the broking industry can more effectively give back to the community on individual and industry levels,” said Brad Dalton, Strategic Advisor, Commercial & Intermediated.

To read the full article, please refer to the May issue of Insurance Adviser.

