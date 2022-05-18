Memberships
$200,000 medium business flood grants open for the Northern Rivers

Flood-affected medium businesses in Northern Rivers are now able to request for grants of up to $200,000 to cover clean-up and re-instatement costs following devastating floods earlier this year.

Written on 18 May, 2022
Amy Cai
Businesses in Lismore, NSW devastated by floods
The grant is open to medium businesses, or non-for-profit organisations, with 21-199 full-time equivalent employees as of 22 February 2022, based in one of seven LGAs:

  • Ballina
  • Byron
  • Clarence Valley
  • Kyogle, Lismore
  • Richmond Valley
  • Tweed Shire

These seven LGAs collectively capture 90% of NSW’s flood-impacted commercial properties.

Funds can be used to pay for cleaning up business premises, disposing of spoiled products, building repairs, leasing temporary premises, and purchasing and hiring equipment.

Business owners can only apply for one flood grant at a time, it is important to remind clients to consider all available grants using the grants eligibility checker, and apply for the best option first.

For more information, visit the Service NSW website.

