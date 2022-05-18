$200,000 medium business flood grants open for the Northern Rivers

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
Flood-affected medium businesses in Northern Rivers are now able to request for grants of up to $200,000 to cover clean-up and re-instatement costs following devastating floods earlier this year.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
The grant is open to medium businesses, or non-for-profit organisations, with 21-199 full-time equivalent employees as of 22 February 2022, based in one of seven LGAs:
These seven LGAs collectively capture 90% of NSW’s flood-impacted commercial properties.
Funds can be used to pay for cleaning up business premises, disposing of spoiled products, building repairs, leasing temporary premises, and purchasing and hiring equipment.
Business owners can only apply for one flood grant at a time, it is important to remind clients to consider all available grants using the grants eligibility checker, and apply for the best option first.
For more information, visit the Service NSW website.
Daniel Quintin from Gallagher has claimed the Vic/Tas Broker of the Year Award, while Greg Shallard from Affinity Insurance Brokers, claimed the Vic/Tas Young Broker of the Year Award.
NIBA is proud to announce the Victorian/Tasmanian finalists for the 2022 Broker of the Year and Young Broker of the Year Awards.
The insurance sector plays a crucial role in how our communities respond to natural disasters.
The Queensland Government has announced a $741 million fund for flood-affected homeowners to repair or retrofit their homes with flood-resilient designs and materials.